3 players who should be on Wigan Athletic’s transfer radar as September 1st deadline looms

Since their Championship promotion this season, Wigan have only added one fresh face to their squad during the transfer window.

That man, Ryan Nyambe, has yet to feature for the club too and it means that the Latics are largely playing right now with the same first-team squad that won the League One title.

However, before the window shuts, boss Leam Richardson should ensure he brings in a few more signings to the DW Stadium to make sure the club are able to stay in the division.

With that in mind then, here are three players who Wigan should be trying to sign before the window shuts.

1. Joe Ward – Peterborough United

One player the Latics could try and pick up in a bit of a bargain deal is Joe Ward from Peterborough United.

With the player having already played plenty of games in both the Championship and League One, he has the knowhow and experience for Wigan to benefit from having him in their squad. He’s versatile, so could fill a few positions of need, and he’s also capable of a few goals in a team too.

He can play on the right flank further back or further forward and with Wigan having a few, younger, wingers that might need time in the Championship before they get used to the league, Ward could be excellent coming in and helping out the first-team. With a transfer fee potentially not too high either, he could be a steal in a transfer this window.

2. Jake Doyle-Hayes – Hibernian

Signing this player would be a bit more of a gamble by Wigan but it could pay off and could be another cheap deal for the club.

Jake Doyle-Hayes plays his football in Scotland currently with Hibernian but has shown flashes of his brilliance in the Scottish Premier League. The midfielder was a regular feature in their side last season with 34 league outings and two assists and he would come into the Wigan team and provide some depth in the centre of the field.

Signing a player in midfield is one of the main positions that the Latics need to try and sign for definite this window. They’ve allowed other players in the position to leave this summer and it means they need options to come in if Leam Richardson wants to rotate. Jake Doyle-Hayes is young, has the potential to get better as a player and would fill that position too.

3. Regan Hendry – Forest Green Rovers

If the Latics want to look closer to home for a new option in midfield, they could sign up Regan Hendry from Forest Green Rovers.

He’s never played Championship football but has impressed in League Two and has already got off to a solid start in League One too. The player managed a total of 31 league outings last time around with three goals and two assists despite often playing in the centre of the field.

This season, the midfielder already has an assist to his name in League One and a goal – so the early signs in the table are that Hendry can play just as well in the third tier as he did in League Two.

With a transfer deal potentially not breaking the bank either – he would likely cost a six-figure fee – he would fill that midfield position for Wigan and could be a very good addition to their squad with the potential for a bigger resale down the line in another summer transfer window.