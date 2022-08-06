3 players who should be on Watford’s transfer radar as September 1st deadline looms

Following their relegation to the Championship last season, there has been plenty of change at Watford ahead of the new season.

Most notably, Rob Edwards has come in as the club’s new manager following a successful season with Forest Green.

Since his appointment, the new boss has been working to try and add to his squad so he can create a side that is able to push for promotion straight back to the Premier League.

However, with the transfer window open until the end of the month, there is still some work to be done and with that in mind, here we take a look at three players who should be on Watford’s transfer radar.

Ethan Laird

Laird is one player who has been linked with Watford for some time now and it seems as though he could be set for a move to Vicarage Road.

The Manchester United defender spent last season on loan with both Swansea City and Bournemouth in the Championship.

His spell in Wales was positive as he made 21 appearances for the side although he couldn’t nail down a spot in the Bournemouth side and made just six appearances as they gained promotion to the top flight.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Laird is now set for a loan move to Watford this season as he tries to get regular game time and prove himself.

It’s yet to be seen when this deal could be confirmed but given 20-year-old already has experience under his belt and will be eager to prove his talent, this could be a successful move.

Kortney Hause

Another player who has been on Watford’s watchlist this summer is Villa centre-back Hause.

The Hornets could do with strengthening at the back and it seems as though the 27-year-old is someone being considered.

According to a recent report from talkSPORT, it looks as though newly promoted Premier League side Bournemouth could be set to rival the club for the signing.

With Bournemouth now sitting higher in the league rankings, the Cherries may be able to outmuscle Watford on this one.

However, it’s up to Watford to prove they are a worthy destination for the defender who will no doubt be looking for regular game time.

Lewis Grabban

Grabban is available on a free transfer this summer after he chose to leave newly promoted Nottingham Forest at the end of his contract with the club.

As it stands, Watford are still unsure about the futures of both Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis but a departure could leave the club in need of attacking reinforcements.

That being said, as it stands, the club don’t have an awful lot of money to play with due to the fact they haven’t made the sale of either player yet.

Therefore, securing a player like Graham on a free transfer could be a great bit of business for the Hornets.

The 34-year-old was able to find the back of the net 12 times in the league last season and know what it takes to gain promotion so could be a fairly risk free addition that boasts the club significantly too.