3 players who should be on Stoke City’s transfer radar as September 1st deadline looms

Stoke City‘s 2022-23 season got off to a disappointing start this past weekend when they were downed 2-0 on the road by Millwall.

A brace from centre-back Charlie Cresswell put the Potters to the sword, and it showed that there is still work to be done on the training pitch if Stoke are to push for the top six this season in the Championship.

There may also need to be some fresh additions between now and the end of the transfer window, which slams shut on September 1.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Stoke City played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Cardiff City Stadium - Cardiff City 0-1 loss 0-0 draw 1-2 loss 2-0 win

Let’s look at THREE individuals who should be on Stoke’s radar before then as they look to bolster certain positions in the squad.

Nathan Byrne

One of the areas that Michael O’Neill should probably look at strengthening is at right wing-back, where Arsenal loanee Harry Clarke needs some form of competition.

Tom Sparrow of the under-23 squad is able to deputise but the Potters could do with a more senior option, and one player that looks to be available is Byrne.

The 30-year-old has seemingly gotten out of his Derby County contract after exploiting a loophole following the club’s exit from administration, which essentially sees him as a free agent.

Byrne is an attack-minded wide player and would provide a solid outlet on the right flank, should Stoke decide to pursue him.

Marlon Fossey

If a deal for Byrne becomes unattainable, then Stoke should look to give Fossey a chance in the Championship following an impressive loan stint in League One with Bolton Wanderers in the second half of last season.

The American proved to be a creative presence at wing-back, scoring once and assisting five Trotters goals before his season was cut short due to a knee injury.

Having turned down a new contract at Craven Cottage, Fossey is seemingly on the lookout for regular game-time.

And as mentioned, there’s a need for a new wing-back at the Bet365 Stadium, and Fossey could provide Clarke with some solid competition.

Rodrigo Muniz

Despite already bringing in a new striker this summer in Dwight Gayle, it remains to be seen if he will be as prolific as previous stints he’s had in the Championship.

Stoke could do with one more striker, and they should join the race for Rodrigo Muniz, who could be set to exit Fulham on loan should they bring in another forward.

The Brazilian scored five times in 25 appearances for the Cottagers in the Championship last season, but he started just the once in the second tier.

There’s a need for Muniz to pick up regular game-time this season, and Middlesbrough have already been linked with a loan move for his services.

However, Stoke could offer just as many minutes when it’s all said and done, and he could really bring competition for the likes of Gayle, Tyrese Campbell and Jacob Brown.