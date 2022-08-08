3 players who should be on Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer radar as September 1st deadline looms

Sheffield Wednesday have got off to an unbeaten start to the latest League One campaign.

A 3-3 draw with Portsmouth on the opening day was followed up with a 1-0 victory away to MK Dons to take four points from a possible six.

But with the transfer window still open, there is so much that could yet still happen in the coming weeks.

It has been a busy summer for Darren Moore as he looks to build a squad capable of competing for promotion to League One.

Here are three players who should be on the Owls’ transfer radar as the September 1 deadline looms…

Kyle Joseph

Sheffield Wednesday will need reinforcements up front in order to be competitive this season.

While Barry Bannan and Lee Gregory have remained with the club, they are now also 32 and 33-years old respectively so cannot be relied upon to perform week-in and week-out.

Swansea City are also reportedly looking to offload Joseph this summer after only one year in South Wales.

Wednesday could be a perfect fit for the 20-year old, who could learn plenty from Gregory while partnering him in the squad as the team’s best front line options.

Scott Sinclair

The former Preston North End and Celtic winger is currently without a club, but he could provide the attacking cover that Wednesday need.

Moore’s side is lacking the depth that could sustain a promotion challenge, even with the addition of another forward.

If a reasonable offer can be agreed on wages, then Sinclair could help solve that problem with the Wednesday squad.

While the 33-year old fell out of favour at Preston last season, playing only 23 times in the league, there is still a lot that he could offer the Owls as they look to gain promotion.

His attacking flair could be a big difference maker in League One and give the team the edge in those close affairs.

George Friend

The versatile defender could provide ample cover across the backline, making him an ideal short-term solution for the team.

As a left back or centre back, the 34-year old can be extremely effective and his experience could make him a useful dressing room presence.

While Wednesday have brought in defensive replacements for those who have left over the summer, Friend could offer a level of depth and comfort to Moore in his defensive options.

The Birmingham City player may also be available at a cut price if the Blues look to offload some of their more fringe players in the remainder of this window, making him a potentially quite affordable addition to Moore’s side.