3 players who should be on Sheffield United’s transfer radar as September 1st deadline looms

Sheffield United endured a disappointing start to the 2022/23 campaign, losing out 1-0 to Watford on Monday night.

In fairness to Paul Heckingbottom’s side they were against a recently relegated top-flight squad, who have been able to retain some of their best talent so far this summer.

Yet, there’s promotion ambitions at Bramall Lane and Sheffield United will quickly have to find their best levels to get themselves muscled into the automatic promotion race.

What will help Heckingbottom is getting his squad up to full strength, whilst also using the remainder of the transfer window smartly.

James McAtee looks on course to become the club’s next addition, but there’s still further work that can be done.

We take a look at THREE players here that should be on the Blades’ radar:

Liam Delap

There’s an argument to say that in Billy Sharp, Rhian Brewster, Oli McBurnie and Daniel Jebbison there’s enough firepower in this squad.

However, Sharp is 36 now, whilst Brewster and McBurnie have struggled with form and injuries during their time as Blades. Jebbison, meanwhile, is inexperienced at this level.

It might be, then, that Sheffield United consider bringing in another forward further down the line this summer.

Delap would be a standout target, too, given his electric form for Manchester City at Premier League 2 level – the 19-year-old has 32 goals in 30 appearances across two seasons, as well as six assists.

With Tommy Doyle already through the door and McAtee to follow, there’s clearly a good relationship there between the two clubs.

Cody Drameh

Right wing-back could well be another position Sheffield United look to strengthen in the final month of the transfer window owing to Jayden Bogle’s current absence.

Heckingbottom doesn’t want to rush Bogle back after a serious knee injury, leaving him with George Baldock as his option on the right.

Someone like Cody Drameh at Leeds could be a great option for Sheffield United to keep tabs on for the remainder of the window. Drameh will likely start the season at Elland Road, but if first-team opportunities are not forthcoming, he could look to move on, as he did last year when he joined Cardiff City.

Drameh loan in South Wales was seriously impressive and we know he can cut it in the Championship.

The issue Sheffield United might have here is selling themselves to the ambitious young Leeds right-back, with no guarantees that he’d be a starter.

That being said, if things get desperate for the Blades, they might have to start making those types of promises.

Orjan Nyland

An injury to Adam Davies over the course of pre-season has robbed Heckingbottom of his backup to Wes Foderingham.

Jordan Amissah was on the bench against Watford on Monday night, with Heckingbottom probably quite mindful he needs some senior cover.

Someone like Nyland, then, on a short-term contract could be ideal.

The Norway international hasn’t fully convinced with Aston Villa, Norwich City, AFC Bournemouth or Reading FC at this level before, but it’s not like Sheffield United would be asking him to be a No.1.

Instead, they want him just taking the heat off their younger goalkeepers and shadowing Foderingham in the absence of Davies.