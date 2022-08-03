3 players who should be on Reading FC’s transfer radar as September 1st deadline looms

Reading have had a busy summer rebuilding the side for the latest Championship season.

Paul Ince’s side got off to a disappointing start last Saturday, falling to a 1-0 defeat to Blackpool.

But with nine new players arriving this transfer window already, it may take some weeks for this new look Reading side to start to gel.

And even with four weeks remaining in the window, it is likely that further reinforcements will be brought into the Madejski Stadium in order to strengthen the team’s options.

Here are three players who should be on Reading’s transfer radar as the September 1 deadline looms…

Lewis Grabban

Reading are in a difficult position as the team can only bring players in as free agents or through loan deals.

That could make a move for Grabban an ideal short-term addition to Ince’s squad.

The forward is looking for consistent game time having departed Nottingham Forest over the summer despite being offered a new contract.

The forward also knows the club from his brief stint there in 2017, when he contributed to the team’s run to the play-off final.

A return to Reading could be an ideal destination with the side in need of a regular goal scorer.

Lewis Bate

Leeds United have a selection of promising young talent coming through the academy at the moment, with Bate the latest.

But with the team’s strong existing midfield options, including the additions of Marc Roca and Tyler Roberts this summer, it could be a good opportunity for Bate to go out on loan to earn greater playing time.

Reading are in the market for a midfielder, and Bate could be the ideal target as he looks to gain senior experience at a high level.

He is a former Chelsea academy prospect and has already earned three appearances for Leeds, but consistent game time is what is needed at this stage of his development which Reading could potentially offer.

Bate could also learn from the Premier League experience that the likes of Jeff Hendrick can bring to the squad, making this a potentially good deal for all parties.

Neil Taylor

The former Middlesbrough full back is available as a free agent having departed the Riverside at the end of his contract this summer.

Reading are also in desperate search for a new left-back with only one recognised player in that position in their squad.

Taylor would bring a level of quality and experience to the side that would strengthen Ince’s options in defence, making for an ideal addition to the squad.

It would also free up Tom McIntyre to play in his preferred position of centre back.

With Nesta Guinness-Walker the only other recognised left back in the current squad, Taylor would bring the depth that this team needs for the long campaign ahead.