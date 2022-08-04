3 players who should be on Preston North End’s transfer radar as September 1st deadline looms

Preston North End have started their Championship season off with a draw against Wigan and after failing to score, boss Ryan Lowe likely has a few more signings lined up for the club.

They’ve had to sign a whole new goalkeeping group this offseason and have also added wing-backs and a striker to the PNE team so far.

However, with the side still looking to try and potentially push for the play-offs this season, Lowe will probably have a few more transfer deals and players to sign in mind.

Here then, are three players who should be on the radar for Preston before the window shuts.

1. Chiedozie Ogbene – Rotherham United

Even though Preston have signed some wing-backs already, they could do with another option on the right flank.

They’ve added Robbie Brady on a permanent deal and Alvaro Fernandez on a loan from Man United but both of those options mainly play football on the left hand side of the field. With Brad Potts already a stand-in on the right, they really could use another RWB.

One option the club could try to sign then is Chiedozie Ogbene. He may be expensive, with Rotherham knowing how talented he is, but the Lilywhites could fit him into their system easily. He likes to get forward on the field and has already scored this season and with Ryan Lowe trying to get his wing-backs to attack as well as defend, he could be a fantastic option.

He’s also a young player, with plenty of resale value and potential. He’d be perfect for the right and would likely make it his own spot if the player was to join. If PNE have the funds, then he would be arguably the best target for them on that flank.

2. Matej Vydra – Burnley

This is a transfer that might be a bit unrealistic for Preston but if they can sign him, then it would be a great addition upfront.

The Burnley player is currently not guaranteed to stay at Turf Moor and could be available on a transfer this summer. It might not cost much to sign him then but the big money could end up having to be splashed out on his wages. Vydra will likely command big money but the player does guarantee goals at this level.

He’s scored a total of 21 goals in 34 starts. Prior to that, he had 16 in 31 with Watford. He can score plenty in the second tier than and with the club wanting a striker that can create chances for themselves in attack and bag goals, he would be that man.

Available on a free, it would be a real statement of intent by Preston if they signed him from their rivals – but he might be out of the budget.

3. Liam Delap – Man City

Instead of a permanent signing and splashing out lots of cash then, Preston could instead turn to a loan deal for someone like Liam Delap.

The Manchester City player is wanted in a transfer deal by Stoke currently but PNE should certainly be looking at trying to sign him too. The player has shown he can score plenty of goals at reserve level and if he can carry that over to first-team football, he could be a really solid signing for a team upfront this offseason.

With Preston and boss Ryan Lowe unable to add Cameron Archer to their team on another loan, Delap is another similar option who could play in rotation or could even claim a regular first-team spot. Striker is still a position of need for the club and he would help the club with his signing this window.