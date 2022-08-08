3 players who should be on Portsmouth’s transfer radar as September 1st deadline looms

After having a quiet start to the summer in terms of recruitment, Portsmouth have well and truly gone transfer crazy in recent weeks.

It’s not just loan deals that Pompey have been completing, with the likes of Josh Griffiths and Dane Scarlett arriving through the door temporarily, but fees have been spent on individuals such as Colby Bishop and Zak Swanson.

There may still be room for one or two more fresh faces at Fratton Park though, although most positions seem to be pretty well covered.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Portsmouth played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Fratton Park? 1-0 loss 2-1 win 3-2 win 4-3 loss

However, let’s look at three players who Pompey should potentially be looking at adding between now and when the transfer window slams shut on September 1.

George Hirst

With Danny Cowley going with a 4-4-2 formation this season, Portsmouth are now well-stocked in the majority of positions across the pitch.

However, there are just three strikers competing for two positions in the form of Scarlett, Bishop and Joe Pigott, so it would be ideal for Pompey’s manager if he could get one more through the door.

A player he knows very well from last season is Hirst, who joined on loan from Leicester City last summer and put his poor previous season with Rotherham United in the Championship behind him to score 13 times in League One.

Hirst, despite spending pre-season with the Foxes first-team, was not in their 20-man squad to face Brentford on Sunday, so a loan move once again looks likely, and Portsmouth should be at the front of the queue.

Saido Berahino

If Portsmouth want to go down the free agency route to add a fourth striker to their squad after splashing out on Bishop, then they could do worse than look at Berahino.

After a couple of years in Belgium following a disappointing spell with Stoke City, Berahino was given another chance on British soil by Darren Moore at Sheffield Wednesday last season.

Despite not often starting for the Owls – especially in the first half of the campaign – Berahino still managed to score eight goals in 29 appearances in League One, as well as notch four assists.

The Burundi international was released by Wednesday, and at the age of 29 he still clearly has a lot to offer at League One level.

He often came off the bench and made an impact for the Owls, and he could do the same at Fratton Park.

Sam Smith

There is potentially not a lot of money left in the kitty at Portsmouth now, but if there is, then Smith could be a prime target for the south coast club.

Primarily a centre-forward, the 24-year-old ex-Reading man also can play off the right wing, cutting onto his favoured left foot and striking the ball from outside the box.

Whilst Smith probably wouldn’t suit a 4-4-2 as a winger, if Cowley wanted to perhaps switch to a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3, then Smith could be an option out wide as well as through the middle.

Having scored 15 times in League One last season though for Cambridge, Smith would command a decent six-figure fee, so perhaps with the money already spent this summer this one is a long shot.