3 players who should be on Millwall’s transfer radar as September 1st deadline looms

An EFL Cup first round exit at the hands of League One opposition will not have been in Millwall‘s plans for the opening weeks of the season.

Gary Rowett’s side were knocked out by Cambridge United after a 1-0 defeat at The Abbey yesterday, which may have taken a little bit of the shine off ending the first weekend of the 2022/23 campaign top of the Championship.

It’s not all bad news, however, as it will allow the Lions to focus their full attention on maintaining their promotion push.

A strong finish to what has already been a shrewd transfer window should help them boost their top six credentials and there is now a little less than a month left until it slams shut.

Here, we’ve highlighted three players who should be on Millwall’s transfer radar as September 1st deadline looms…

Nathan Broadhead

The south London club has added some much-needed creativity to the squad in the summer window but beyond making Benik Afobe’s loan permanent, not enough has been done to strengthen the forward line.

Nathan Broadhead played a vital role in Sunderland’s promotion from League One last season and could make sense as a target to give Rowett more firepower.

The 24-year-old scored 13 times in 27 appearances for the Black Cats but their talks over another move are said to have reached something of an impasse.

According to The Athletic, Everton have offered Broadhead a new contract with a view to loaning him out to the Championship, which could allow Millwall to strike a deal and add some much-needed depth up top.

Liam Delap

If it’s striking reinforcements that the Lions are after then Manchester City 19-year-old Liam Delap could be an ideal target.

The teenager’s goalscoring numbers at age-group level for both Man City and England are outstanding while he’s impressed when given the chance at senior level by Pep Guardiola.

Stoke City have been linked with a move for the young forward with other Championship clubs said to be keen on what would be a straight loan deal without an option to buy.

Millwall should make sure they’re among the second tier clubs in pursuit.

Cody Drameh

With Danny McNamara’s situation still unresolved, Millwall could find themselves in need of a new right-back before the start of September.

Rowett has urged the QPR target to sign a new deal but if he doesn’t then it’s impossible to rule out him leaving as his contract expires next summer.

With so much uncertainty surrounding McNamara, it would be wise for the Lions to have some replacements on their radar.

Cody Drameh at Leeds United looks like a potential option. The 20-year-old thrived on loan at Cardiff City last season and the Whites are said to be open to selling him this summer as he too is out of contract in 2023.

The cost of a deal could make things difficult but Drameh is certainly a player that should be on Millwall’s radar given McNamara’s situation.