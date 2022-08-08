3 players who should be on Ipswich Town’s transfer radar as September 1st deadline looms

Ipswich Town have been very assured in their 2022 summer transfer business, identifying quality over quantity in the market and bolstering their promotion bid under Kieran McKenna as a result.

The Tractor Boys are yet to keep a clean sheet in their two outings so far, a 1-1 draw at home to Bolton Wanderers and a 2-1 victory at Forest Green Rovers.

Kieran McKenna’s men were amongst the most defensively sound sides in the division in the second half of last term, and their well-drilled three at the back formation supplies a strong foundation to some very exciting attacking players.

Here, we have taken a look at three players who should be on Ipswich’s radar as September 1st deadline looms…

Ro-Shaun Williams

Ipswich are a little light in defence, exaggerated by the system that they play, with Corrie Ndaba a fairly inexperienced option on the fringes.

Williams may have crossed paths with McKenna in his time in the Manchester United youth ranks and has put together some strong seasons in League One for Shrewsbury Town in the not too distant past, before a move to Doncaster Rovers that has not gone to plan for both parties.

The 23-year-old only has one year left on his deal at the Keepmoat Stadium and would provide competent cover with Cameron Burgess, to the established backline of George Edmundson, Luke Woolfenden and Janoi Donacien.

Jake Forster-Caskey

Charlton Athletic have a surplus of midfield options and that has seen Forster-Caskey fail to make the matchday squad in their opening two games.

Alex Gilbey is also out of favour and could be an option, but Forster-Caskey offers something a little bit different to what they already have.

The 28-year-old has a great left foot, is dangerous from dead ball situations and could thrive alongside Samy Morsy and Lee Evans, or provide competition for places, rather than run his contract down at The Valley.

Nahki Wells

Wells and Nigel Pearson have not seen eye-to-eye, and though the Bermuda international will be hoping to play Championship football this season, the Tractor Boys may be able to offer him a competitive wage package.

Very comfortable with the ball at his feet, Wells could be an excellent foil for Freddie Ladapo and Kayden Jackson this season, also potentially adding another important senior head to the dressing room.

The 32-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract at Bristol City.