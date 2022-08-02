3 players who should be on Hull City’s transfer radar as September 1st deadline looms

Hull City have been very active in the summer transfer window – and their business is unlikely to be finished with a month to go.

New Turkish owner Acun Ilicali has been aggressive in bringing some experienced players and some up-and-coming talents to the Tigers, with international talents such as Ozan Tufan and Jean Michael Seri bolstering the midfield, whilst Türkiye winger Dogukan Sinik looks to be the Keane Lewis-Potter replacement at the MKM Stadium.

There are still positions that need to be strengthened though before the window slams shut on September 1 – let’s look at THREE players who should be eyed up by head coach Shota Arveladze before then.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy

When it comes to options as a right wing-back, Arveladze doesn’t have much at his disposal aside from Lewie Coyle, with Josh Emmanuel’s future still uncertain having not featured in nearly a year due to medical reasons.

Ryan Longman can play there but he is best seen as a winger – Hull need to target a player who is very capable defensively as well as going forward and that man could be Norton-Cuffy.

The Arsenal teenager went out on loan for the very first time from the Gunners last season to Lincoln City and impressed under Michael Appleton, which makes it a surprise that he perhaps hasn’t landed at his new club Blackpool yet.

With his abilities going forward and on the ball, Norton-Cuffy looks every bit a Championship-level player and Hull could give him that added experience.

Michal Helik

If Arveladze is going to persist with a back three, then there’s definitely the need for perhaps one more centre-back – whether that’s as a back-up or a starter.

One player who would surely walk straight into the starting 11 at the MKM Stadium is Helik, who was a key figure in Barnsley’s run to the Championship play-offs in 2020-21.

He perhaps wasn’t as good or stand-out last season as Barnsley were relegated to the third tier, but he still retains that class, and as a Poland international he will want to be playing at the highest level possible.

Helik would command a seven-figure fee, but he has an abundance of quality and next to Tobias Figuereido and Jacob Greaves, he could form part of a solid trio.

Kemar Roofe

Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday in the last week or so have been linked with a move for Rangers forward Roofe, which seems preposterous considering they are both in League One and he has just come off scoring goals in the Scottish Premiership and the UEFA Europa League.

But due to a number of niggling injuries, Roofe looks to be on the way out of Ibrox despite his good scoring record, and surely there will be teams in the Championship looking to snap the 29-year-old up.

One of those should be Hull, who despite adding a number of fresh faces to their attack this summer, could do with the final piece of the puzzle who can play in all positions across the front-line.

Roofe can do just that, and Hull are a club who will be able to afford his wages as well, so they should really be considering a swoop in the next couple of weeks.