3 players who should be on Derby County’s transfer radar as September 1st deadline looms

Derby County’s transfer window is up and running now, with the club no longer worrying about off-field issues and administration.

With the club now having new owners, they can look forward to the rest of the League One season and can bring in players to help the Rams play good football and potentially seal a promotion.

They’ve signed a total of 12 players so far this summer – almost a new squad of players – and yet there could still be some transfer business for the club before the window shuts.

Here then, are three players that Derby could make a transfer move for during the rest of the summer window.

1. Chris Cadden – Hibernian

Another position the Rams could look to try and improve this summer is their full-backs. That’s one of the areas they are short in and whilst the left-back spot is more bare than the right flank, the addition of someone like Cadden could be a shrewd addition.

He currently plays his football in Scotland for Hibernian but has become a solid player for the team, having spent time in England and in the USA as well. Having played with Oxford, he is familiar with League One football and could be a decent signing considering both the player’s age and ability to get better and also the experience he already has in the league.

Even though the player is also a regular in Scotland, he might not cost too much either. It would likely be a six-figure fee but if Derby have the money now to make an addition like him, then they could do a lot worse in their hunt for a new full-back this transfer window.

Having already played in 176 games in his career, he would certainly have the knowhow to help get Derby out of League One.

2. Jake Reeves – Stevenage

If the club want a cheap and solid rotation option in the centre of the field – which they might well do even though they’ve added a few extra players in the centre of the field already this window – they could look to Jake Reeves at Stevenage.

With Derby, the club have had to sign several more midfielders due to letting a few go over the last few windows. Most of the midfielders that the side now have in the middle of the field are players who would just start games for them in League One.

It means Derby could use some extra players in the middle, so that they can rotate the midfielders they currently have and help them manage the 46 game League One season. Reeves could be a good signing in that respect then, with the player experienced throughout the EFL in the third tier and League Two and able to contribute plenty still.

He is a Stevenage regular in the fourth tier right now but has also shown his ability in League One in the past with the likes of Bradford and Wimbledon. Reeves and his experience then could be valuable and considering he might not cost much, it could be worth buying the player.

3. Scott Sinclair – Preston

Derby have a few new signings who can play upfront too but again, they need more depth in that area in case they want to rotate the team.

If the club end up selling some of their talent in their strikeforce too before the window shuts, it will leave them even more bare upfront. Signing a player like Scott Sinclair then could be good business because whilst he might not be a starter, he could certainly be a useful option off the bench.

With the player a free agent now after being released by Preston, he won’t need a transfer fee which is a big bonus for Derby. Considering that the player has bagged goals in the Championship previously too, if you give Sinclair gametime then he could continue to play well and score goals in League One.

Perhaps with the striker, the only issue could be his wage demands. He’s been on big wages and he might need to take a reduction for a Derby transfer but with the offer of playing time and the chance to be involved in a promotion push, the player might fancy a move to Pride Park.