3 players who should be on Coventry City’s transfer radar as September 1st deadline looms

Coventry City has been close to a model club as far as recruitment is concerned in recent years, and they have climbed from League Two to the top half of the Championship as a result.

The Sky Blues’ 1-1 draw at Sunderland on the opening day gives them a solid foundation to build from, while providing a lot of food for thought for Mark Robins.

The squad is in a good place to tackle the hectic fixture list, with two loan slots still remaining and it seems like any permanent additions will come after some departures.

Here, we have taken a look at three players who should be on the Sky Blues’ transfer radar as the September 1st deadline looms…

Dennis Adeniran

Central midfield is an area where Coventry could potentially do with an extra body due to Liam Kelly’s injury, but also to provide greater competition for places with Jamie Allen, Ben Sheaf and Gustavo Hamer.

The trio are some of the first names on the team sheet under Robins, with new signing Kasey Palmer set to play in a more advanced role.

Adeniran scored three goals in 18 League One appearances for Sheffield Wednesday last season, before dropping out of the team due to injury, after asserting himself as a key player in the opening exchanges of 2021/22.

The Owls have a surplus of midfielders with Will Vaulks and Tyreeq Bakinson joining a strong existing contingent this summer, and with one year remaining on his deal it could be a good move for both parties.

With some depth already in the middle, Adeniran could be eased into the first team picture and is fit and available for the coming weeks despite missing out altogether on the opening day.

Josh Onomah

A suggestion for the same position, it feels very unlikely that Josh Onomah receives regular minutes and possibly even a place on the bench for Fulham this season.

The 25-year-old is very capable at Championship level and needs to find a club where he is going to be first choice.

Onomah has one year left at Fulham with the Cottagers reserving an option to extend his deal by a further year next summer, and a loan move would be more feasible for the Sky Blues.

With Callum O’Hare’s future still uncertain, the Sky Blues’ most likely way to sign players will be the loan market, and Onomah would be a standout commodity if made available to Championship clubs.

Yoann Barbet

The Sky Blues already have five centre backs at the club, not including Fankaty Dabo, but with Robins sticking with a back three, a sixth may be advisable on the depth chart.

Barbet is a free agent having left Queens Park Rangers at the end of last term, and the 29-year-old still has a lot to give at second tier level.

Comfortable progressing the ball from the back, as would be approved by Robins, the Frenchman could be the perfect backup to Jonathan Panzo, who started the season strongly on the left of the back three, having joined on loan from Nottingham Forest.