3 players who should be on Charlton Athletic’s transfer radar as September 1st deadline looms

Charlton Athletic appear fairly well-set squad-wise edging towards the summer transfer deadline, but there are still some key areas of the squad that need addressing.

The Addicks began their League One campaign with a 2-2 draw at Accrington Stanley, a positive performance in some ways but still one that highlighted their defensive shortcomings with both Ryan Inniss and Eoghan O’Connell set to look back at two disappointed goals conceded.

Steven Sessegnon was a breath of fresh air at left back at the Crown Ground and will likely stick around in the role, but being naturally right footed Ben Garner will be aiming to bring in a natural left footer to slot into the position when needed.

Here, we have taken a look at three players who should be on Charlton’s transfer radar as September 1st deadline looms…

Nathanael Ogbeta

The Addicks still have four domestic loan slots available to them, and signing Ogbeta from Swansea City on a season-long loan would be a great place to start.

The 21-year-old excelled in a left wing back role for Shrewsbury Town in League One, earning a move to the Swans in January, but the former Manchester City youth player has struggled for minutes since and the addition of Matthew Sorinola suggests that his opportunities will be limited once again this season.

Garner wants to play with attacking full backs and that would suit Ogbeta, even if he is deployed a little deeper than he has been previously accustomed to.

Dan Happe

With Deji Elerewe heading to Wealdstone on loan, the Addicks only have three senior centre backs available, Sam Lavelle, Inniss and O’Connell, and none of the trio are left footed.

To bolster the club’s depth chart they should be monitoring Leyton Orient centre back Dan Happe to increase the strength of their second string.

The centre back endured an injury-hit 2021/22 campaign, but has turned out 146 times for Orient by the age of 23, with just one year left on his deal at Brisbane Road, a permanent move should be affordable for the Londoner.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Thomas Sandgaard has confirmed the Addicks are interested in a loan deal for Crystal Palace starlet Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

The 19-year-old managed two Premier League appearances last term, and was prolific in chipping in with 18 goals and five assists in Premier League 2.

With Chuks Aneke’s injury and Diallang Jaiyesimi’s lack of attacking threat, the Addicks could do with strengthening wide areas, potentially allowing Miles Leaburn to compete for the number nine spot with Jayden Stockley.

Rak-Sakyi is definitely a player capable of exciting the home crowd in the third tier.