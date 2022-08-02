3 players who should be on Cardiff City’s transfer radar as September 1st deadline looms

Cardiff City have had a busy summer transfer window as Steve Morison looks to rebuild the side.

The Championship club finished 17th last season in an underwhelming campaign for the team.

But a number of additions have already been made in a bid to improve the quality of the first team squad.

A whopping 14 fresh faces have arrived, including up to 10 free agents.

The age of the core group of players has also been reduced, with an emphasis on youth being at the centre of the club’s transfer strategy this summer.

But with the September 1 deadline day looming, here are three players who should be on Cardiff’s transfer radar…

Elliot Anderson

The Newcastle United forward excelled while out on loan with Bristol Rovers in the second half of last season.

The 19-year old scored seven goals and earned six assists from 21 appearances in League Two.

His performances have earned him the chance to make the step up to the Championship.

Cardiff could be an ideal destination for him to continue his development as he could become a crucial part of the team’s attack, which needs reinforcement for the team to improve.

While Cardiff are likely to come up against stiff competition if they move to sign him, it would be worth making an offer to convince him of Morison’s project.

Lewis Grabban

The former Nottingham Forest striker is currently without a club having departed the Reds at the end of last season.

But the forward showed that he can still compete to a high level in the Championship with Steve Cooper’s side.

The team needs a forward capable of hitting double digit goals and Grabban has proven he is capable of that, scoring 12 in 2021-22.

Jason Knight

Birmingham City are currently leading the charge for the Derby County midfielder, but Cardiff should consider a move for the Irishman themselves.

He could become the central figure to the team’s midfield and is certainly a Championship calibre player.

While additions have been made to strengthen in that area of the pitch, none would compare to the addition of Knight, who would go straight into Morison’s starting lineup.

The 21-year old has a bright future ahead of himself and Cardiff could be a great way for him to showcase his development.