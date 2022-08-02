3 players who should be on Burnley’s transfer radar as September 1st deadline looms

Burnley have signed a wealth of players already this summer but Vincent Kompany continues to splash the cash and eye players to bring in to the Clarets this transfer window.

The former Manchester City man has taken the reins at Turf Moor and has immediately got to work moulding the team to his liking. Having signed some of the best talent the EFL has to offer, Kompany shows no signs of slowing down with his transfer business at Burnley.

Even with a tenth player set to join the Clarets, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the club continue to bring in more squad options this window.

Here then, are three players who should be on Burnley’s radar for a transfer before the window shuts.

Quiz: The big Burnley summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 Where did Burnley finish in the league last season? 17th 18th 19th 20th

1. Panutche Camara – Plymouth Argyle

With Burnley signing players in pretty much every playing position this window, it’s hard to see where else in the squad needs additions.

However, in the midfield, they may have a few options but another name like Panutche Camara could help out the club. He can play as a central midfielder or further forward and that versatility in where he can play is good news for Kompany.

At Plymouth, the player shone in League One and produced ten goal contributions in 36 starts last season. He can score, he’s creative and the player can also do a shift in the middle and do some defensive work too. That all-round game would be beneficial to a club like Burnley, who may want someone further back as another option instead of Josh Brownhill or Jack Cork to help defend before playing the ball forward to other teammates.

In addition, the midfielder is also potentially available. He was a key player for Plymouth last season but it looks like he could seal a transfer to another team with the player on the transfer list. That means he could be cheap, available and would be a good option for the Clarets to turn to in rotation in the middle of the field this season.

2. Christian Bruls – Sint-Truiden

With boss Vincent Kompany liking a Belgian transfer this summer window, it seems right that the manager should continue looking to the league for potential signings this offseason.

One player the manager could try and add to the Burnley squad is Christian Bruls, who plays as a midfielder for Sint-Truiden. Like with Panutche Camara, he has goals and assists to his game but is also capable of defending well and putting in a shift for his team.

As a player, the Clarets could have a very good signing with Bruls. He might not be too expensive – Transfermarkt value him at below £500,00o – the player is experienced in playing football at 33-years-old and he passes the work permit points system.

Bruls plays a good level of football in Belgium and he could be a real shrewd signing for Burnley in terms of his level of experience and the transfer fee. If the Clarets need some extra options in the middle, he could be a great signing for the club.

3. Sory Kaba – Midtjylland

One area Burnley need to sign more players in is upfront, even with the club close to signing Manuel Benson.

One striker the side could look to try and sign – and another Belgian export – is Sory Kaba, who played in the Belgian league last season on a loan deal with OH Leuven. He currently plays for Midtjylland but he has impressed at both clubs and at 27-years-old is in the peak of his footballing career.

Last season, the player bagged ten goals in 19 starts in Belgium. That’s an average of 0.51 goals per 90 or one every two games. For current club Midtjylland, he had 11 in 23 the season before that and has one in one start already this campaign.

Even though the player might cost another seven-figure fee to sign, it is likely to be too hefty of a fee and Burnley have the funds after selling players of their own. He is not a regular in the starting lineup at his current club, which means he could be available for a transfer this window, and his record suggests he could be a solid starting option for Burnley.

With both the Burnley striker options getting on in their career and both often dealing with injuries, signing a cheap but proven option like Kaba could be an astute move this window.