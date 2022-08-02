3 players who should be on Bristol City’s transfer radar as September 1st deadline looms

Bristol City made a strong start to the transfer window but it seems their business may not be done just yet.

Kal Naismith, Mark Sykes and Kane Wilson represent three excellent free transfer signings for the Championship club while young goalkeeper Stefan Bajic appears a player with a bright future.

According to Bristol World, however, the Robins will look to bring in one or two more players before the window closes and may pay particular attention to the loan market.

Nigel Pearson has already indicated this summer that he’s made contact with Premier League clubs about taking their young players for the season but that they’re keen to run the rule over them first.

With the top flight getting underway this weekend, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a raft of top flight youngsters sent out on loan in the latter weeks of August.

Here are three players that should be on City’s transfer radar as September 1st deadline looms…

Tim Iroegbunam

With Han-Noah Massengo’s future still unclear, bolstering their options in central midfield would make a lot of sense for the Robins.

They’ve been able to start the season with Matty James and Joe Williams as their midfield two but the pair have both had injury issues during their Ashton Gate tenure and the same can be said for Andy King.

Bringing in a young and hungry Premier League midfielder would give them some added depth and Tim Iroegbunam should be one they target.

The 19-year-old was linked with the Robins earlier in the window but has been around Steven Gerrard’s first team squad at Aston Villa in pre-season.

If they decide to sanction a loan move away then City should ensure they’re in the running.

Charlie Savage

If it’s a central midfielder that Pearson and co. are after then looking to Old Trafford could make a lot of sense.

James Garner thrived on loan in the Championship last term but it would be a shock to see him back in the second tier while reports suggest Zidane Iqbal is unlikely to be allowed to leave in the current window.

That leaves the more defensive-minded Charlie Savage, who could benefit from a run of games at senior level.

A technical player that likes to get on the ball, the 19-year-old could be a useful addition to the City squad to offer cover and competition for James and Williams in the middle of the park.

It would be foolish to assume that the pair can play 46 Championship games this season so adding a quality up-and-coming player like Savage makes a lot of sense.

Liam Delap

There’s no questioning the effectiveness of City’s forward line with Antoine Semenyo, Chris Martin, and Andi Weimann all enjoying impressive 2021/22 campaigns.

Weimann is off and running again already this season while young striker Tommy Conway looks as though he’s going to get a chance.

But you do feel as though the Robins would offload Nahki Wells if an opportunity arose so signing an extra forward option could be on the manager’s list of priorities.

Manchester City starlet Liam Delap looks an obvious option – with the Premier League club said to be open to loaning him out.

The 19-year-old’s goal record at youth level is outstanding and he’s impressed when given the chance for the senior side as well.

There will likely be clubs queueing up to land Delap and the Ashton Gate outfit should be among them.