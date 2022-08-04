3 players who should be on Bolton Wanderers’ transfer radar as September 1st deadline looms

Bolton Wanderers will be hoping to secure victory in front of their own supporters on Saturday when they face Wycombe Wanderers in League One.

Ian Evatt’s side made a relatively encouraging start to the season last weekend as they sealed a point in their showdown with Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

In terms of their transfer activity this summer, Bolton have made four signings in the current window.

Although Evatt recently revealed that Wanderers are not desperate to make further moves in terms of additions, he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of adding some fresh faces to his squad.

Keeping this in mind, we have decided to take a look at three players who should be on Bolton’s transfer radar as the September 1st deadline looms…

Massimo Luongo

Massimo Luongo has yet to find a new club following his decision to leave Sheffield Wednesday earlier this year.

During the previous campaign, the midfielder managed to produce a host of impressive performances in League One.

As well as providing five direct goal contributions in this division, Luongo made 3.3 tackles per game as he averaged an impressive average WhoScored match rating of 7.15 at this level.

Having illustrated that he is more than capable of thriving in the third-tier, the midfielder would unquestionably be a good addition to Bolton’s squad.

Elliot Anderson

Certainly not short of interest, Newcastle United attacking midfielder Elliot Anderson has been linked with a plethora of the clubs this summer.

A Patreon report from Alan Nixon earlier this week revealed that Burnley had entered the race to sign Anderson on loan from the Magpies.

If the attacking midfielder doesn’t feature for Newcastle in their upcoming Premier League fixtures, they may opt to sanction a temporary exit for him.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Bolton Wanderers played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 What was the score the last time Bolton played Burnley at Turf Moor? 2-1 W 0-2 L 1-1 D 1-0 W

Bolton ought to be keeping tabs on the 19-year-old as he excelled during his spell in the fourth-tier with Bristol Rovers earlier this year.

Having provided 13 direct goal contributions in 21 appearances at this level, there is no reason why Anderson cannot go on to make a positive impact in League One if he seals a move to a team in this division.

George Friend

According to The Mirror, Birmingham City’s prospective owners Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez will be looking to cut the wage bill at St Andrew’s if they finalise a takeover deal.

One of the individuals who could be allowed to leave St Andrew’s is George Friend.

A vastly experienced player, Friend has made 385 appearances in the Football League during his career and will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods in a lower division if he is made surplus to requirements in the coming weeks.

When you consider that the 34-year-old is capable of playing as a left-back and as a centre-back, his versatility could prove to be useful for a Bolton side who will be aiming to secure a top-six finish in the third-tier in 2023.