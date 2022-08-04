3 players who should be on Blackpool FC’s transfer radar as September 1st deadline looms

Blackpool had a good season last year as they finished 16th in their first year back in the second tier.

However, the departure of Neil Critchley this summer unsurprisingly caused some concern amongst the supporters.

Michael Appleton since returned to Bloomfield Road in the hope of taking the team further forward this season.

The Tangerines got off to a good start at the weekend as they opened the season with a 1-0 victory against Reading.

However, as we enter the final month of the summer transfer window, the boss will no doubt have more he wants to do to get his team in shape for the whole season.

With that in mind, here we take a look at three players who Blackpool may want to look at before the end of the month.

Sam Greenwood

Michael Appleton has already admitted that there could be departures from some of the attacking options currently at the club and having been close to a deal with Accrington Stanley’s Colby Bishop, it seems the boss wants to add more up front in his side.

Therefore, one player who could fit the bill is Leeds United’s Sam Greenwood.

The youngster has just signed a four year deal at Elland Road so this would be a loan deal, however it could be one that highly benefits all parties.

It looks as though the Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is willing to give the 20-year-old a chance in his first team however, at this age, you can’t help but feel that regular game time could be what benefits the attacking player the most.

The young player has shown his versatility in his game so far being able to adapt his position to suit his side and although it’s one that has to be monitored for now, this could be a strong and very risk free move for Appleton to make.

Elliot Anderson

Another possible attacking player to go for might be Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson on a loan deal.

At just 19-years-old, the teenager has plenty of potential and has been a man in high demand this summer.

After joining League Two Bristol Rovers on loan in the second half of the season, the youngster had a great part to play in the side’s promotion as he contributed eight goals and five assists in 21 appearances.

This summer, Toon boss Eddie Howe has been keen to monitor his progress with the first team and whether or not he will leave the club this summer is yet to be seen.

However, if a loan move is on the cards, Blackpool should definitely be looking to sign him up.

There is no doubt that Anderson would be able to manage the step up to the Championship and he would certainly boost the side’s attacking efforts.

Yoann Barbet

After choosing not to extend his stay with QPR following the expiry of his contract this summer, Barbet is now available as a free agent this summer.

The defender was a consistent player during his time at Loftus Road playing 41 games for his side last season.

At 29-years-old he is someone that is solid defensively but also able to make a contribution at the other end of the pitch having two goals and an assist under his belt from the previous campaign.

At this level, he has shown his quality and on a free transfer, it’s definitely a move worth making.