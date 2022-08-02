3 players who should be on Blackburn Rovers’ transfer radar as September 1st deadline looms

After a slow start to the summer, Blackburn Rovers are starting to get things done in the transfer window.

Callum Brittain and Sammie Szmodics have now joined on permanent deals from Barnsley and Peterborough resepctively, while Tyler Morton has arrived on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

That has allowed Rovers to fill some key voids in their squad, but there are still plenty more vacancies to be taken over, if the club are to have a competitive side for the remainder of the campaign.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three players Blackburn should be targeting deals for over the course of the next month, before the window closes at the start of September.

Jan Paul van Hecke

We start this list with a man who needs no introduction to Blackburn supporters, in the form of Jan Paul van Hecke.

The centre back spent last season on loan at Ewood Park from Brighton, and enjoyed an outstanding campaign for Rovers, with his performances earning him the club’s Player of the Season award.

Given his departure makes him one of two key centre backs – along with captain Darragh Lenihan – who is yet to be replaced, that central defensive position is one that badly needs reinforcing at Ewood Park.

By re-signing van Hecke, Rovers would be filling one of those roles with a player they know fits in well at the club, and can hold his own in the Championship, while also making move that would be immensely popular among the club’s fanbase.

Dominic Iorfa

As has been mentioned above, Rovers have lost two key centre backs this summer, so it stands to reason that they ought to be looking at bringing two more in.

Another option they could consider for that role is Dominic Iorfa, whose time with the likes of Wolves, Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday has given him the Championship experience Rovers appear to be looking for.

With just a year remaining on his current contract with Wednesday, this could be an affordable deal for Blackburn, and at 27, Iorfa does still have plenty of time remaining in his career to make an impact.

The fact he is versatile enough to play right-back could also make him useful for Rovers as potential cover and competition for Callum Brittain in that position, especially now James Brown has been loaned out to Stockport for the season.

Conor Coventry

Speaking after the addition of Tyler Morton, Blackburn Director of Football Gregg Broughton suggested the club may not be adding any more midfield options to their ranks, to avoid preventing the development of their own prospects in that position.

However, the departures of Bradley Johnson and Jacob Davenport this summer, mean that captain Lewis Travis is now the only natural holding midfielder in this side, meaning it could be a risk to simply rely on him to fill that role.

Another option in that position could therefore be worth looking into, such as West Ham’s Conor Coventry, who could help provide an option in something of a holding position, with another loan move that would again ensure the development of other players is not stunted.

Past loan experience, not least in the Championship with Peterborough last season, could mean this is a move the 22-year-old would be ready for as well, and he would surely be keen to make another impression at this level.