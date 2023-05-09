It has been another rollercoaster of a season at Millwall, with the Lions finishing the campaign in eighth place and an agonising one point from the play-off positions.

A disappointing end to what has been a season with a lot of positives, attention will turn to the summer transfer window as they attempt to build a squad capable of promotion next term.

Naturally, Gary Rowett will have been keeping a close eye to his current squad and identifying areas which could do with bolstering before the 2023/24 Championship campaign begins.

Whilst we wait and see how the summer plays out at The Den, here, we take a look at three Millwall players who may have played their final game for the London club...

Which 3 players might have played their final game for Millwall?

George Evans

George Evans has managed just four league appearances since the turn of the year, and naturally, you consider him a player that Millwall could wave goodbye to in the summer.

The 28-year-old's contract situation is unknown at this point, given that Millwall did not disclose the length of his deal when he arrived at The Den in January 2021 but there is a good chance that it will expire next month.

Should that be the case, it would be no surprise if the Lions opt against extending his current deal as the club's standards have certainly risen over the last 18 months or so.

Mason Bennett

Mason Bennett is another who has struggled for game time this season at The Den and there is certainly scope for his potential departure now the campaign has come to an end.

Injuries have played its part in hindering Bennett's progress over the years and this summer might be the appropriate time for the Lions to part company with the 26-year-old.

Penning down fresh terms at The Den in the summer of 2021, the club labelled his agreement as a 'long-term' deal, which could mean his Millwall contract might not be up in the summer.

However, if it is summer like the last where the club quite evidently moved in a different direction, Millwall may look to offload him either on loan or permanently.

Scott Malone

Scott Malone's lack of starts during the 2022/23 campaign, combined with the potential that Millwall could bolster their left-back options in the summer, could pave the way for his potential exit.

Like Bennett, the 32-year-old arrived in the summer of 2021 but the length of his deal at The Den was not disclosed.

A player who may be seeking an opportunity where regular starts is closer in proximity, it could be the appropriate time for the Lions to part company with Malone.

It will be interesting to see how Malone's situation plays out when the summer transfer window opens for business.