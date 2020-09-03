3 players who could follow Matty Cash out of Nottingham Forest

Matty Cash has completed a move away from Nottingham Forest, with the full-back joining Aston Villa in a deal which could rise to £16million.

Cash had been heavily linked with a move away from the City Ground following the Reds’ capitulation at the end of last season, and their failure to secure a top-six finish in the Sky Bet Championship.

The 23-year-old won Forest’s Player of the Season award after a remarkable individual campaign, in a season where he was converted from a winger into a full-back.

Quiz: What club did Nottingham Forest sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14 Kris Boyd signed on loan from which club? Kilmarnock Rangers Middlesbrough Sunderland

Cash has now joined Premier League side Aston Villa in a deal which could potentially rise to £16million, as per reports from The Athletic.

It is obviously a blow for Forest to lose Cash with just over a week to go until they kick off their Championship campaign with a trip to Queens Park Rangers.

Who else could follow Matty Cash out of the City Ground, though? Here, we take a look at three players who could be on their way out this summer…

Michael Hefele

Hefele hasn’t featured for Nottingham Forest since January 2019, in a 4-2 home victory over Leeds United on New Year’s Day.

The German centre-half – who joined Forest from Huddersfield Town in the summer of 2018 – has encountered problems with injury since his move to the East Midlands.

The 30-year-old is now entering the final year of his contract at the City Ground, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him leave the club this summer if an offer came in.

Albert Adomah

Adomah only arrived at the City Ground last summer, arriving on a free transfer following his departure from Villa, but he hasn’t managed to make too much of an impact under Sabri Lamouchi thus far.

The 32-year-old has made only five starts in the Championship for the Reds, but has scored three goals in a total of 27 appearances with most of his action coming from off the bench.

The winger spent the second part of last season on loan at Cardiff City before being recalled in an attempt to de-rail the Bluebirds’ bid for promotion, and he seemingly isn’t part of Lamouchi’s plans going forward.

Costel Pantilimon

According to Romanian media outlet Sport, Pantilimon is already closing in on a departure from the City Ground.

The goalkeeper looks set to return to his home country, with the player reportedly agreeing a move to Denizlispor on a two-year deal.

The 33-year-old is behind the likes of Brice Samba and Jordan Smith in the pecking order at the City Ground, and it is very unlikely that he’ll feature for the club ever again.