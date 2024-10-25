It's been a real mixed bag to start the season for Swansea City.

Luke Williams' side have looked excellent at times, but they've also looked dire at other times, and their current mid-table position is where they're more than likely to end up come May.

Swansea's transfer business has again come under scrutiny from supporters, and the fact that they've had two trialists training with them in the form of Adam Reach and Cyrus Christie in recent weeks suggests that Luke Williams has been left short.

Swansea City's 2024 summer signings so far Player Club signed from Deal structure Goncalo Franco Moreirense Permanent Eom Ji-Sung Gwangju Permanent Lawrence Vigouroux Burnley Permanent Zan Vipotnik Bordeaux Permanent Nelson Abbey Olympiacos Loan Florian Bianchini SC Bastia Permanent Myles Peart-Harris Brentford Loan Jon McLaughlin Free agent Permanent (short-term)

The Swans have a small squad with little depth, and lack cover in a number of key positions, meaning it's set to be a busy January as they look to strengthen their squad with little funds.

However, there could well be exits too, and while Swansea have a small squad, there may be a number of players that Williams is happy to move on and get off the wage bill.

With that in mind, here are the players who could leave Swansea City in January.

Jon McLaughlin

Veteran goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin joined Swansea in the summer, signing a short-term deal until January.

The Scottish international was signed as cover for Andy Fisher who was injured in pre-season, but with Fisher on his way back to recovery, it's difficult to see where McLaughlin fits in.

Lawrence Vigouroux has been an excellent addition for Swansea, making it difficult for McLaughlin to get a look in, and with Fisher set to return in the near future, it would be a surprise if the former Rangers man's short-term deal at the club was extended.

Nathan Tjoe-A-On

A 2023 summer signing from Excelsior Rotterdam, Indonesian international Nathan Tjoe-A-On has barely had a look in since joining Swansea.

He didn't make an appearance during the 2023/24 campaign, spending the second half of the season on loan with Herenveen, and while he made his long-awaited debut for Swansea in August, he's failed to make much of an impression.

Despite the fact that Swansea have a small squad and lack depth, the left-back has been left out of the matchday squad on a number of occasions this season, and it looks like he's not at the standard that Williams demands.

The 22-year-old could become a decent player elsewhere, and he is immortalised in Indonesia, but it hasn't clicked for him in Wales, and he's someone that could leave in January.

Kristian Pedersen

Danish international Kristian Pedersen joined Swansea from Koln in the summer of 2023, but it's not worked out for him in south Wales.

He played just four league games last season before being loaned to Sheffield Wednesday in January 2024, and his time at Hillsborough didn't go to plan either.

The defender has plenty of Championship experience thanks to a spell with Birmingham City, but has struggled for playing time again this season, although he has been injured recently.

He's out of contract at the end of the current campaign and, according to Capology, he's Swansea's fourth-highest earner with an estimated weekly wage of £18,000. Given his lack of playing time and hefty wages, it would make sense for the club to move him on in January if possible.

Florian Bianchini

A summer signing from French Ligue 2 side Bastia, Florian Bianchini has struggled to make an impact during his early weeks of being a Championship player.

The 23-year-old scored five times and registered six assists in Ligue 2 last season, but has looked well off the pace so far as a Swans player.

In fairness, he's not had a run of starts yet, and he could well prove to be an asset for the club in the next couple of months, but if he continues to struggle for meaningful game time, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him depart on loan in January.

Brighton, who are famed for their scouting system, were linked with a move for the Frenchman back in 2020, and Swansea, who paid a reported £2million to bring him to the club, will be expecting better in the coming weeks.