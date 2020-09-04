3 players who could follow Karlan Grant out of Huddersfield Town

Ahead of the start of the 2020/21 Championship campaign, Huddersfield Town fans will be almost resigned to losing striker Karlan Grant.

Grant scored 19 goals for Huddersfield last season, with his goals playing a massive part in helping the Terriers avoid relegation to League One.

The 22-year-old is now attracting interest from West Bromwich Albion, with Slaven Bilic looking to strengthen his squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

According to Football Insider, West Brom have now made a breakthrough in talks with Grant, with a move to the Hawthorns seemingly edging closer.

Grant won’t be the only player to leave Huddersfield this summer, as Carlos Corberan continues to reshape his squad and bring in his own players ahead of the new season.

Here, we take a look at three players who could follow Grant out of the John Smith’s Stadium this summer…

Steve Mounie

Football Insider have also reported that Mounie is in talks with Saint-Etienne ahead of a potential return to France.

The 25-year-old scored eight goals for the Terriers last season, and has netted 19 times for the club since becoming their club-record signing following his £11.4m move from Montpellier in 2017.

But the striker is now entering the final year of his contract at the John Smith’s Stadium, though, so the club could be set to cash in this summer rather than potentially lose him for free next summer.

Ramadan Sobhi

Sobhi has featured only four times for Huddersfield since arriving from Stoke City in 2018, and the winger has spent the past two seasons on loan at Al-Ahly.

The 23-year-old is now said to be edging closer towards a move to Pyramids FC, and a return to his home country looks to be in the offing, as per Ahram.

The winger is out of favour at Huddersfield, and looks set to move away this summer.

Florent Hadergjonaj

Hadergjonaj has been linked with a move away from Huddersfield this summer, with Olympiacos reportedly close to agreeing personal terms with the full-back.

The 26-year-old spent the second half of last season away from Huddersfield, with the full-back spending time on loan in Turkey at Kasimpasa.

The Kosovo international is likely to move away this summer, though, with the Greek side being heavily linked with the former Ingolstadt defender.