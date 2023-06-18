Middlesbrough will be determined to launch another push for promotion in the Championship later this year when they make their return to competitive action.

Under the guidance of head coach Michael Carrick, Boro produced a host of impressive performances at this level last season as they qualified for the play-offs.

Unfortunately for Middlesbrough, they were unable to secure a return to the Premier League via a trip to Wembley Stadium as they were eliminated from this aforementioned competition at the semi-final stage by Coventry City.

With clubs now free to engage in transfer business, it will be interesting to see the scale of business that Boro will conduct over the course of the summer window.

Middlesbrough have already released a host of players ahead of the upcoming term, and could potentially part ways with more individuals in the coming weeks.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three players who could potentially leave Middlesbrough.

Who could secure a Middlesbrough exit in the coming weeks?

Chuba Akpom

Having scored 29 goals in all competitions for Middlesbrough last season, Chuba Akpom has unsurprisingly been the subject of transfer interest in recent times.

As per a report from TEAMtalk, Crystal Palace are lining up a potential swoop for the forward, who is also being tracked by Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brentford, Leicester City.

Meanwhile, as exclusively revealed by Football League World earlier this month, Luton Town are considering making a move for Akpom.

Akpom may be tempted to test himself in the Premier League later this year, and thus a departure from the Riverside Stadium could be on the cards.

Josh Coburn

Another player who could leave Middlesbrough in the coming weeks is Josh Coburn.

If Carrick is unwilling to utilise the forward in the Championship on a regular basis next season, he could decide to sanction another loan move to a team in a lower division.

Coburn joined Bristol Rovers on a temporary basis last season, and went on to represent the club on 35 occasions in the third tier.

The forward may not be short of interest from clubs at this level if he is made available for a loan move, as he managed to find the back of the net on 10 occasions for Rovers in the third tier.

Could a departure be on the cards for Middlesbrough's Isaac Fletcher?

As revealed by Middlesbrough's official website, Isaac Fletcher has been offered a contract extension by the club.

Fletcher's current deal is set to run until 2024.

If the midfielder opts against accepting the terms that have been presented to him, there is a possibility that he could be sold, or loaned out by Boro this summer.

Fletcher has only made one senior appearance for Middlesbrough, and has previously left the club on a temporary basis to feature for Hartlepool United and Scunthorpe United.