With just over two weeks to go until their Championship opener versus QPR, Watford look as though they still have plenty left to do in the transfer market.

Not only are more signings needed, but they also look as though they have a few players currently on their books that they will be looking to move on, too.

Who could leave Watford?

With that in mind, here at FLW, we thought we'd discuss three players currently at the club that we think Watford will look to move on in the next four weeks.

Here are the three players we came up with.

Ismaila Sarr

One player that Watford are almost certain to want to move on within the next month is Senegalese winger Ismaila Sarr.

That may sound strange given the 25-year-old's ability, and that when he is on form and at his best, would be one of the best players in the division.

However, after a relatively poor season last year, despite still producing good numbers, and just one-year remaining on his contract in WD18, this summer feels like the right time for club and player to part ways.

Intriguingly, though, there has been very little reported about a potential next destination for Sarr, which, given his contract situation, comes as quite a surprise given his talents.

If push comes to shove, Watford could always choose to send Sarr on a permanent deal to Udinese, a solution they have used when offloading players previously.

It felt certain that we had seen the winger in a Watford shirt for the last time last campaign and it would be a surprise if he was not moved on this summer.

Maduka Okoye

Whether permanently or on loan, Maduka Okoye is simply a player Watford have to move on this summer.

That is unless they are suddenly prepared to throw him in and allow him to be the club's number one keeper.

The Nigerian signed for the club in January 2022 and arrived last summer, but since, has found his opportunities very limited.

Given the fee Watford paid for him - a reported £5 million - it makes no sense for him to remain as third choice at Vicarage Road, which he was for large parts last season.

A potential move to Udinese has been reported recently, and that would perhaps be a wise move.

At the very least, he needs to be playing games out on loan somewhere.

In all honesty, though, perhaps a permanent deal elsewhere and a complete severing of ties would be good given how much of a bad deal this has been for the Honets so far.

Ashley Fletcher

Last but not least, striker Ashley Fletcher could be another player that Watford look to move on within the next month.

Since his arrival at the club, Fletcher has spent more time out on loan than he has done at Vicarage Road.

Indeed, the 27-year-old has played just six times for the Hornets, but had loan spells with NY Red Bulls in 2022 and Wigan Athletic last season.

Reports have suggested the club are discussing his future, but with three years still remaining on his contract at the club, this will not be a simple deal to get done in terms of moving him on.

Fletcher did score 11 goals and register seven assists for Middlesbrough in 2019/20 in the second tier, so as a squad player, he perhaps wouldn't be the worst name to keep around.

However, given how little the club have valued him so far, that seems very unlikely at this stage.