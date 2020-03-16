3 players that QPR must consider in potential Tottenham deal

Queens Park Rangers face a real battle to keep hold of Eberechi Eze this summer following his brilliant performances in the Championship this season.

The 21-year-old has weighed in with 12 goals and eight assists in the league, whilst his ability on the ball has wowed fans.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see there is a lot of Premier League interest in Eze and The Sun have claimed that a move to Tottenham could be on the cards when the window opens.

They state that Sheffield United and Crystal Palace had shown an interest but they were put off by the £20m valuation placed on the attacking midfielder by the R’s.

Instead, Spurs could strike a deal adding players to cash to reach an agreement and here we look at THREE individuals QPR should ask for as part of any transfer…

Cameron Carter-Vickers

The USA international is currently on loan at Swansea, which is his latest spell in the Championship and he has been a decent performer at this level over the years.

With first-team football highly unlikely with Spurs, he would be a decent addition for the Londoners and he is capable of playing out of the back which Mark Warburton demands.

Josh Onomah

The 22-year-old is another currently on loan in the Championship, with the midfielder at Fulham.

Again, it’s unlikely that Onomah will get any minutes under Jose Mourinho and he could do with a permanent move away as well to get his career going.

Troy Parrott

Realistically, this would only be a loan move but it’s a deal that could benefit all parties.

Firstly, Mourinho clearly doesn’t feel Parrott is ready for the first-team, so playing in the Championship on a regular basis could be exactly what he needs.

Meanwhile, the R’s lack a prolific striker and the Irish youngster has the potential to be a star at this level next season.