3 players that Derby County should target after transfer reveal

Derby County have had a tough season so far, even though results and performances have improved since Wayne Rooney was named the sole interim boss.

However, they remain in the bottom three and it’s clear that new additions are needed in the New Year. And, The Athletic have revealed that bringing in a number ten is a priority for the Rams.

A lack of creativity has been a problem, whilst Rooney, who could play that role, has not put himself up for selection as he looks to focus on management.

Here we look at THREE players who should be on Derby’s radar…

Siriki Dembele

Whilst he’s a more versatile forward, the Peterborough man is capable of playing up top or out wide, he has the ability to thrive in an attacking midfield role.

Boasting excellent close control and an ability to beat a man, he would excite the Derby fans, and ensure they have an unpredictability in the final third which is lacking right now.

Tom Rogic

This would be an ambitious move, but Rogic is on the fringes of the Celtic team right now, and the Scottish champions seem set for a major clearout in the next two windows.

So, the Australian may be open to a new challenge and he would add a lot of quality to the Rams team.

Combining intelligent movement with a brilliant left foot, Rogic could star in the Championship.

Emiliano Marcondes

This may seem unlikely but several Championship sides have been linked with the Brentford man, who is out of contract in the summer.

Therefore, a bargain deal could be sorted in the New Year, if Derby can offer the player the right deal.

Marcondes has delivered at this level in the past, and could be a low-risk move, although persuading him to move to Pride Park may be tough.