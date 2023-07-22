Swansea City have entered a new chapter under Michael Duff and will be hoping they can enjoy success under the former Barnsley manager.

Considering his success at Cheltenham Town and the Tykes, there are no reasons why he can't do well at the Swansea.com Stadium, although he will need to be backed in the transfer market as he looks to put his stamp on the squad.

He has a respectable squad at his disposal right now - but he will be keen to have as much depth as possible and will also want to ensure he has replaced everyone who have left.

Which players have already left Swansea City?

Joel Latibeaudiere and Ryan Manning decided to depart on the expiration of their deals in South Wales - and Michael Obafemi, Kyle Joseph and Morgan Whittaker have all been sold for fees.

This money should help Swansea, who aren't big spenders, to strengthen their squad but more sales could potentially be required in Duff's quest to get all of his targets over the line.

There are a few players the board may be looking to cash in on in the coming weeks - and we have taken a look at three players who could fit into that category.

Which players could Swansea City look to sell within the next month?

Nathanael Ogbeta

Considering the Swans' lack of options at left-back, the sale of Ogbeta may not be wise at this stage.

Matthew Sorinola has returned to Union SG following the end of his loan deal and Manning has linked up with Southampton.

If Ogbeta is sold though, that could fund a couple of loan moves and this is why it wouldn't be a surprise to see him leave.

The Welsh side's board have been open to cashing in on players before and his loan spell at Peterborough United last season gave him the opportunity to put himself in the shop window, potentially making him one of the likelier players to leave before the middle of August.

His contract expires next year too - and they won't want to lose him for nothing considering they spent a fee to lure him away from Shrewsbury Town back in January 2022.

Olivier Ntcham

Recording eight goals and three assists in 41 league appearances last term, that's an impressive total but he's another player who only has one year left on his contract at this point and could be sold for a decent amount.

If they can get him tied down to a new contract in the coming weeks, he would certainly be a player to keep but if not, it may be ideal if he's sold.

The money generated from his sale could help to boost Duff's transfer budget.

If he did depart, the Swans have a number of other options in the middle of the park who can step up to the plate, so it may be less of a risk to sell Ntcham than it would be if they cashed in on Ogbeta.

Joel Piroe

Like the other two players on this list, Piroe has less than 12 months remaining on his current deal and considering the speculation that has surrounded his future for a while now, it would be difficult to see him putting pen to paper on fresh terms.

With this in mind and with Duff needing a decent amount of money to rebuild his forward department, selling the Dutchman makes sense.

Losing him this summer will be painful - but it would be even worse if they see him depart for free considering how much he's worth - so it would be a bit of a shock if he doesn't move on.

Jerry Yates and Liam Cullen are good attackers to have - but more options will be required in the final third to give them a sufficient amount of attacking firepower and that will cost money.

Of course they can use the loan market, but they may want to bring in loanees in other areas too.