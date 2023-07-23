Sunderland and Tony Mowbray's plans for the new Championship season have begun to take shape.

Their defeat in the play-off semi-final to Luton Town meant Sunderland just fell short in the second tier. However, the overall outlook on last season was very positive, given it was their first season back in the Championship since 2018.

After four seasons in League One, they gained promotion via the play-offs in 2022 under Alex Neil. He was replaced early on last season by Mowbray, who is closing in on a year with Sunderland, having arrived at the Stadium of Light in August.

Neil joined Stoke City at the very beginning of the Championship season and had to watch on as Mowbray guided them to sixth place in their first season back, using and developing plenty of youngsters in the process. The Black Cats also had the Championship's youngest squad by average age across the 2022/23 campaign.

Their recruitment so far in the current transfer window has continued to reflect the policy of signing pre-peak and youth players, which Sunderland have implemented over the last couple of seasons.

The acquisitions of Jobe Bellingham, Nectarios Triantis, Luis 'Hemir' Semedo, and Jenson Seelt are all aged 21 and under, and have helped to add continuity and progression to the sustainable, forward-thinking model that has been put into place.

Kristjaan Speakman and co. have nailed that side of things with Sunderland and continue to build, and will be hoping for another season which eclipses last year and takes them one further: the Premier League.

The likes of Bailey Wright, Carl Winchester, Leon Dajaku, and Alex Bass have all departed Sunderland during the last month, too.

Who else will leave Sunderland before the end of the window?

There are likely to be other changes to personnel as well, in what Sunderland fans hope is another promotion pushing campaign. Here, we take a look at some other players who could leave the Stadium of Light over the course of the coming month.

Joe Anderson

A few of Sunderland's young stars won't be able to break into Mowbray's first-team plans this season, and may be better suited to a temporary or permanent home elsewhere.

Anderson is among those, with the 22-year-old in need of more senior football next season, and a loan switch could be best for both him and the Black Cats.

He played in just four games following his January switch from Everton and is unlikely to get further opportunities in the North East, given the new additions to Sunderland's back line during this window.

He is at an age where regular senior minutes are more beneficial to him than languishing in the Black Cats' development side for most of next season.

Danny Batth

Batth doesn't fit into Sunderland's current model of younger players, and although his leadership is important, Sunderland could cash-in on the centre-back.

He has been linked with Blackburn Rovers, and Batth has one year remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light, making a deal highly possible and Rovers are said to be offering him a two-year deal.

The 32-year-old made 42 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats last season as they reached the Championship play-offs, while he was also named as their Player of the Year, but could move on if no agreement over a new deal is agreed.

He captained the side on many occasions, and perhaps should be retained as a key experienced figure, especially with Sunderland only have four players over the age of 27 in their dressing room currently: Luke O'Nien (28), Alex Pritchard (30), Corry Evans (32), and Batth.

Ross Stewart

This is perhaps the most unlikely departure but the striker is out of contract next summer, with no update as to whether that will be extended further currently.

The 27-year-old scored 26 goals and claimed five assists in his first season with the club and helped guide them to promotion via the play-offs, where he scored two of his goals in three games.

Unfortunately, Stewart suffered from multiple injury issues over the course of last season, meaning he was restricted to just 15 games. However, he scored 11 and assisted three goals in that time.

Unless a new contract can be resolved, there will be question marks surrounding his long-term future at Sunderland. His stock and reputation is high, and he will have admirers from the Championship and the Premier League. It is the last time the Black Cats will be able to receive a fee for him, which could prompt them to cash-in now and reinvest whatever they manage to raise.