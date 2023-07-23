Sheffield Wednesday are continuing preparations for their return to the Championship.

It has been a turbulent summer for the Owls after their promotion from League One, with Darren Moore leaving the club due to a disagreement with chairman Dejphon Chansiri over a wage increase and length of a new contract.

Former Watford manager Xisco Munoz, who led the Hornets to promotion to the Premier League in 2021, has taken over at Hillsborough and the Spaniard has plenty of work to do in the transfer market.

Wednesday have not done as much business as they would have liked so far this summer and the squad is looking incredibly light after the likes of Dennis Adeniran, Jaden Brown, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Ben Heneghan, Jack Hunt and David Stockdale left the club at the end of their contracts.

Munoz may be reluctant to sanction any departures at this point, but we looked at which players could be heading out the exit door at Hillsborough in the remainder of the transfer window.

Which players may Sheffield Wednesday look to move on within the next month?

Ciaran Brennan

Defender Brennan came through the Owls' academy, making his debut against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup in September 2020.

After a loan spell with Notts County in the first half of the 2021-22 season, Brennan was handed an opportunity in the first-team due to the club's defensive injury crisis and he did not look out of place in League One.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan with League Two side Swindon Town and he was a regular for the Robins, making 21 appearances in all competitions before his campaign was cut short by a shoulder injury in February.

Dominic Iorfa, Akin Famewo and Michael Ihiekwe are all ahead of Brennan in the pecking order, while Liam Palmer and Reece James also featured at centre-back last season, so it is difficult to see where Brennan's game time will come from.

At this stage of his career, Brennan needs to be playing regularly, so he could be set to depart on loan once again.

Tyreeq Bakinson

Midfielder Bakinson joined the Owls from Bristol City last summer.

Bakinson scored one goal and registered one assist in 32 appearances in all competitions last season, but after a strong start to his time at Hillsborough, he fell out of favour and his minutes became limited over the course of the campaign.

The 24-year-old faces competition for places from the likes of George Byers, Will Vaulks and Barry Bannan and it would be no surprise to see Munoz strengthen in midfield this summer.

Bakinson has impressed in the opening pre-season friendlies and Munoz's arrival could be a fresh start for him, but his exit could be the right decision for both parties if he does not feature in the 42-year-old's plans.

Rio Shipston

Midfielder Shipston is a highly-rated product of Wednesday's academy.

Shipston established himself in the Owls' first-team last season, making four appearances in all competitions and frequently being named in the matchday squad.

The 18-year-old is one of a number of youngsters to be included in the club's pre-season trip to Spain and he will be hoping to show Munoz what he is capable of.

Shipston is still in the early stages of his career, but a loan move could potentially be beneficial for his development.