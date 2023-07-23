QPR will hope they are able to do some more transfer business in the next two weeks ahead of the Championship season beginning.

This summer gives Gareth Ainsworth the first opportunity to make changes to the squad he inherited last season.

The R's have been fairly quiet with incomings, but the club will hope that soon picks up as they close in on the season starting.

Much of QPR’s summer transfer business has been about departures, with players being the subject of much speculation.

Seny Dieng has already left the club to sign for Middlesbrough, and he could soon be joined by other players leaving the club.

Which QPR players could be moved on in the next month?

Here, we have picked three players that QPR could look to move on within the next month of the transfer window.

Joe Walsh

QPR have replaced the departed Seny Dieng with experienced goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, who joined the club on a free transfer after leaving Everton last month.

His arrival could mean another departure in the goalkeeping ranks at the West London side.

Joe Walsh joined QPR in 2021 from Gillingham but has yet to make his competitive debut for the club.

That wait could be continued as it is expected with Begovic’s arrival, the club will consider letting the 21-year-old leave on loan.

QPR have already loaned out Murphy Mahoney to Swindon Town for the season, but with Jordan Archer behind Begovic in the standings, the club seem willing to let Walsh move on as well.

Will QPR move Chris Willock on this summer?

Willock is a player who has been the subject of much transfer speculation in recent weeks and months.

The 25-year-old has been with the R's since 2020, when he joined from Portuguese side Benfica, and to this day, he’s appeared over 100 times for the Championship club, scoring 16 goals and assisting 18.

But, after last season’s disappointment, Willock has been mentioned as a player that could look to leave the club this summer. Scottish Premiership side Rangers have been linked with the player, as Mick Beale eyes a reunion with the midfielder.

Willock only has a year left on his deal and considering the interest and that contract situation, despite being an important player, QPR could look to move the forward on in the next month or so.

Ilias Chair

Chair has been at QPR since 2017 and in the six years he has been at the club, the Moroccan international has become very important for the club.

The 25-year-old has played nearly 200 times for the club, scoring 28 goals and registering 31 assists. Despite the club’s struggles last season, Chair still managed to perform at a good level in this and his performances have caught the attention of Leicester City and many others beforehand.

Chair still has two years left on his contract, but given the interest and the likelihood that the player will want to play elsewhere given the club’s failures last season, it could be the right time for the parties to go their separate ways. Chair tries a new experience, and QPR gets a decent sum of money for an excellent servant of the club.