Plymouth Argyle are continuing their pre-season preparations ahead of life back in the Championship after a 12-year exile from the second tier.

Steven Schumacher has already started strengthening his squad with additions in the form of Conor Hazard, Julio Pleguezuelo, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Lewis Gibson and the recapture of Morgan Whitaker from Swansea City for a club-record fee.

With Argyle's season opener against Neil Warnock's Huddersfield Town outfit now less than three weeks away, Schumacher will be aware that further bodies are needed in what is a squad thin on the ground in certain positions.

Who could leave Plymouth between now and September?

However, we're flipping this situation on its head here at FLW and discussing some players who may benefit from a departure from Devon between now and Transfer Deadline Day.

Mickel Miller

It has been quite an unfortunate first year for Mickel Miller in Devon since making his move from Rotherham United.

Having impressed last pre-season, the winger was then injured on the eve of Argyle's opening day victory against Barnsley with a thigh problem.

This set Miller up for a long lay-off on the sidelines, before eventually making his debut for the club in a 2-2 draw away at Burton Albion last November.

In his only season at Home Park, Miller has featured 13 times in all competitions, and despite impressing in this pre-season, could find it difficult to stake a regular claim to start week in week out in the Championship.

Callum Burton

Despite being a prominent figure in the latter stages of Argyle's title-winning campaign as a result of number one Michael Cooper sustaining a ligament problem, Callum Burton is another player who may find his game time limited this upcoming season.

The 26-year-old will undoubtedly be keen to prove a point in pre-season also, but the incoming of Conor Hazard from Scottish champions Celtic may signal the route which Schumacher is looking to go down regarding his goalkeeping union.

Whilst it is natural for any club to have three goalkeepers on their books, this would see Burton become third choice at a second tier club for the second time in his career, having done the same at Hull City between 2017 and 2019 before eventually departing for Cambridge United.

Tyreik Wright

In what was a very difficult trio to decide due to Argyle's squad being extremely thin at this present moment, Tyreik Wright is the final choice on this list.

Wright has only been at the Devon outfit for nine months, but was mainly utilised as a squad player in the second half of the season, only making six appearances in their eventual success.

It also took Wright until the last season to find his feet at club level, having played for Walsall, Colchester United and Salford City before a successful loan in the first half of the campaign with Bradford.

He scored four times in 17 games for the Bantams before being touted by Argyle, and with limited opportunities in the division below, it would seem unlikely that he would be a regular feature in the Championship, as the club will undoubtedly look to strengthen this area of the pitch, with only four registered attackers at present.