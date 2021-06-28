3 players Nottingham Forest should look to sign to replace Joe Worrall if Brentford seal agreement

Nottingham Forest could be looking for a high-profile replacement for a key man this summer.

Reports from The Sun have claimed that Brentford are weighing up a move for defender Joe Worrall as they prepare their squad for life in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old is regarded as one of the Championship’s top defenders and that has alerted the Bees to his services as Thomas Frank looks to give his side the best chance possible of avoiding relegation next term.

If a deal does go through then it means that Forest will need to find a replacement, but who could they target? We take a look at three potential targets.

Rob Atkinson

The Oxford United man is already attracting plenty of interest this summer.

Atkinson was a shining light for Karl Robinson’s side as they reached the League One play-off final, but after falling short it seems that he may be ready to make the step up on his own.

Bristol Live have reported that Bristol City are keen and could sign him for around £2million – a fee which would surely be appealing for Forest, providing they move quickly.

Kean Bryan

Another player who is facing a busy summer.

The Sheffield United man is out of contract in the coming days and has attracted interest from the likes of West Brom who are looking to strengthen the heart of their defence.

With the 24-year-old available for nothing it could certainly be worth Forest trying their look as this could be a real bargain of a deal.

Jason Kerr

A player who would surely be tempted by a move to the Championship.

The St Johnstone skipper enjoyed a wonderful season after leading his club to Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup glory, alerting the likes of Wigan Athletic and Oxford United to his services.

The 24-year-old would cost a transfer fee but could really be a smart addition for Nottingham Forest as they look for a ready-made replacement for Joe Worrall.