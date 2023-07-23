One of the biggest shocks of the 2022-23 Championship season was that Norwich City did not immediately bounce back to the Premier League like they normally do.

West Bromwich Albion used to be considered the yo-yo team that bounced between the Championship and the top flight of English football, but the Canaries have taken that mantle in recent years.

Between 2019 and 2022, City were promoted twice to the Premier League but relegated straight back both times, and despite not having Daniel Farke in the dugout anymore it was expected to be another promotion push in 2022-23.

It did not transpire as planned though with Dean Smith being sacked in December and replaced by David Wagner, who could not reinvigorate the team and they ended up finishing in the bottom half of the Championship in 13th position.

Norwich City boss David Wagner is looking to strengthen his squad this summer.

Wagner clearly sensed that there was a need for more experience at Carrow Road and has brought in Ashley Barnes, Shane Duffy and Jack Stacey - all promotion winners from the Championship - with young winger Borja Sainz arriving too.

Naturally though there will be some outgoings as well as the players that have already exited the Norfolk outfit - let's take a look at three individuals who it would be no surprise to see be sold or loaned out by this time next month.

Max Aarons

Considering Norwich have been incredibly open already regarding Aarons' future, it's perhaps a shock he's not departed already.

The right-back stuck with City in the Championship last season, and even though he didn't hit the heights expected of him, Premier League interest is still there in the 23-year-old.

Aarons now has less than 12 months remaining on his contract and sporting director Stuart Webber admitted in May that now was perhaps the right time for him to move on to pastures new, and the likes of West Ham have been linked with a swoop.

Nothing has been forthcoming in terms of a move just yet though, but it's perhaps a case of wait and see when it comes to the England youth international.

Przemysław Płacheta

Płacheta has never really fully made an impact at City since his arrival in 2020 for €3 million as he was much more of a player who came off the bench in his debut season, and whilst he got a few Premier League starts a year later he has always been on the fringes.

A loan move to Birmingham last season was a disaster as the 25-year-old winger suffered a shin injury early on in his stint in the Midlands - one which saw him not play again for the entirety of the campaign.

With plenty of wide options available to Wagner and just one year remaining on his contract, it wouldn't be a shock to see Płacheta secure a move away - potentially closer to Poland in a bid to preserve his international status.

Milot Rashica

It's surely only a matter of time before Rashica heads out of the Carrow Road exit door.

The Kosovo international winger scored just the once in 31 Premier League matches in 2021-22 following his arrival from Werder Bremen, and despite starting last season in a Norwich shirt he was eventually loaned out to Galatasaray.

Rashica was a success as Gala won the Turkish Super Lig title and they want him back on a permanent basis, with other clubs linked too, and with Norwich said to want around £8.5 million for his services to sell up, there could be movement sooner rather than later.