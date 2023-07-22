Middlesbrough will be confident that they will be able to mount a Championship promotion push when the new campaign gets underway in a couple of weeks, following what was an impressive few months under Michael Carrick’s stewardship.

Of course, the second tier is shaping up to be extremely competitive next season, with the likes of Leeds United, Leicester City, Southampton, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday, all rejoining the division.

However, the Teesside club certainly possess a squad that is capable of achieving something great during the upcoming campaign and will continue seeking reinforcements that will improve the levels of competition even further.

For that to happen, there will have to be a few departures and the Boro boss will be fully assessing his current options before making a decision on the futures of certain individuals.

Who could leave Middlesbrough between now and the end of the summer?

Whilst we wait for this second tier season to get started, we take a look at three Middlesbrough players who may look to move on over the next month or so.

Paddy McNair

As detailed in a Football League World exclusive last month, Middlesbrough are open to letting McNair depart this summer, with the versatile 28-year-old possessing just one more year on his current contract at the Riverside.

There are also no shortage of potential suitors for the central defender who can also provide a solid service as a holding midfielder, which makes a potential summer departure all the more likely.

As revealed in the aforementioned exclusive, Premier League newcomers Luton Town are interested in a move for the Northern Ireland international.

Since then, a report from TEAMtalk has suggested that the other two promoted clubs, Sheffield United and Burnley, are also keen on McNair, whilst Leicester City, Leeds United, Fulham and Bournemouth are all monitoring the defender's situation.

Chuba Akpom

Chuba Akpom enjoyed a thoroughly impressive Championship campaign last time out and his consistently strong performances earned attention from the Premier League, during the 22/23 season and since it came to its conclusion.

Crystal Palace, Wolves and Everton have all been linked with moves for the 27-year-old, whilst a Football League World exclusive from early last month suggested that Championship play-off winners Luton have also been keeping tabs on the frontman's situation at the Riverside.

It remains to be seen if Akpom will remain at Boro by the end of this summer window or if he will be tempted by an opportunity in the Premier League, with there seemingly being a few options for him.

Anfernee Dijksteel

Last January, a Football League World exclusive revealed that Middlesbrough were open to offers for defender Anfernee Dijksteel, with the same report suggesting that the club's stance was similar for Paddy McNair.

No deal away came to fruition for the Boro defender, and subsequently, he played out the rest of the Championship campaign in the fringes at the Riverside, appearing just four times in the league after the FLW report surfaced.

With Boro looking to strengthen, it remains to be seen what kind of stance the club hold in regard to Dijksteel's future and whether he can secure a move away in an attempt to find regular game time once more.