Leicester City recently announced their retained list which will saw a host of star players leave the club this summer.

The recent retained list marks the start of a major transition for the Foxes as they look to bounce back from the Championship at the first attempt following their relegation from the top flight.

The key to that is getting recruitment over the summer right, whilst finding a manager to take the hot seat on a permanent basis.

Newcastle in 2016 are an example of a club with significant resources and high expectations getting recruitment near perfect during their Championship season under Rafael Benitez. Several star players left that summer, including Gini Wijnaldum and Moussa Sissoko, only for them to be replaced, and the Magpies win the league.

The Foxes will need to do the same and one player in particular that will need replacing is Youri Tielemans who is heading to Aston Villa.

The Belgium international has been a key player for Leicester and his creativity and energy in his peak years was a major factor in the sustained success for the club.

Here, we take a look a three players Leicester should look to in replacing the creative midfielder.

Who should Leicester City target to replace Youri Tielemans?

Mike Tresor

Tresor has been exceptional this season in Belgium's Jupiler Pro League for Genk, scoring eight and assists 21.

He gives Leicester several options in the final third, being able to play in central midfielder, as a number ten or on the flanks.

That flexibility will give the Foxes flexibility in their approach player under their new manager and with the 28 goal contributions, the end product is there as well.

Tresor has been linked with Burnley, with Vincent Kompany tapping into the Belgian market to great success last season, something Leicester should do when looking at creative attacking players like Tresor.

Would Imran Louza from Watford be suitable?

Louza was an important figure for Watford last season, despite playing just 21 games for the Hornets last season.

Injuries didn't help game time, but when he did play, Watford looked dangerous in possession.

His role as a deep lying playmaker was where he excelled and his five goals and four assists show that with more games and staving off injuries, he could be a big player next season in the Championship.

Louza also offers a more rounded game, with his aerial duels and tackling being strong assets for the Moroccan. He averages two tackles per game according to WhoScored ensuring he wouldn't be a luxury player.

At 24, his peak years are still ahead of him and considering the potential for Leicester's budget to be a significant one in the second tier, he could be prized away with the right bid.

Gus Hamer

Coventry City midfielder Gus Hamer is the epitome of an all-action midfielder.

His 21 goal contributions last season were a major reason as to why Coventry found success in their run to the playoff final, but his ability to dominate the midfield area is the main draw to Hamer. In addition to goals and assists, he averages 2.6 tackles per game according to WhoScored, making him one of the most effective ball winning midfielders in the Championship last season.

He has the complete package for a midfielder and with a year left on his contract, Coventry might have their heads turned with a bid.