3 players Leeds United who could be used to tempt Huddersfield Town into key player sale

Huddersfield Town are facing a very difficult situation with regards to what they should do with midfielder Lewis O’Brien this summer as Leeds United circle.

It has been reported that Leeds are long-term admirers of O’Brien and that Marcelo Bielsa’s side have now turned their attention towards the 22-year-old. That comes after they lost out on Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher who ended up joining Crystal Palace.

A report from Football Insider had indicated that preliminary talks had been held between Leeds and Huddersfield over a potential deal, with the Terriers expected to be commanding a significant transfer fee.

Now according to the latest report from The Sun, Huddersfield have placed a valuation of around £10 million on O’Brien this summer as they aim to get the best possible price for the midfielder.

While it is also believed that players could also be offered in exchange by Leeds to get the deal through.

So with the option for Leeds to offer players in part exchange plus cash for O’Brien being explored, we take a look at THREE players they could offer to tempt the Terriers into a sale…

Robbie Gotts

One player that Leeds could consider offering in exchange for O’Brien this summer is the versatile Robbie Gotts who is capable of playing in both midfield and at right-back.

That might make him an ideal player for the Terriers to bring into their squad and of course, Carlos Corberan already knows all about his qualities having coached him during his spell at Elland Road. It could therefore be an ideal move for the 21-year-old to get himself fully established within a Championship side with chances to feature for Leeds prominently next term slim.

Huddersfield were linked with a potential loan move for Gotts last summer when Corberan first for the job. In the end, he instead went on to have loan spells with both Lincoln City and then Salford City.

Whilst he would not be a direct sort of replacement for O’Brien, you feel that Corberan could be able to work with Gotts and make him a key part of his squad if Leeds could convince them to take him as part of a deal for O’Brien.

Jordan Stevens

Another versatile Leeds talent that they could offer to Huddersfield in exchange for O’Brien this summer is Jordan Stevens. The 21-year-old is capable of playing both in the middle of the park and out on the wing and that might make him more of an ideal direct replacement for the 22-year-old should he leave for Elland Road.

Stevens spent time last season out on loan in League One with Swindon Town where he managed to make 13 league appearances and score one goal and provide one assist. He was then sent out on loan to Bradford City in the winter window and went on to make 16 league appearances in the fourth tier for the Bantams.

The 21-year-old is another Leeds player that Corberan is already familiar with having coached him during his spell at Elland Road. He will therefore know how to get the best out of him and what aspects of his game need working on further.

The midfielder would potentially get the chance to fully establish himself at Huddersfield, rather than having minutes difficult to come by with Leeds next term so the move would make sense for his long-term development.

Joe Gelhardt

This is a player that Leeds are unlikely to offer to Huddersfield on a permanent deal as part of a potential move for O’Brien, but they might want to consider allowing the Terriers to take Joe Gelhardt on loan for the campaign as part of the deal.

Gelhardt is a player with vast amounts of potential and he has already shown that he can perform in the Championship with his handful of appearances at that level with Wigan Athletic prior to his switch to Elland Road.

A season of Championship football at a club that plays a similar, if not identical, style to Leeds would surely be beneficial for the 19-year-old. You could see him adding a lot of quality to the Terriers’ forward options and he could chip in with vital match-winning contributions for them.

Should Bielsa not think he is ready for regular starts in the Premier League next term, then he should think about allowing Huddersfield to develop him next season in the Championship. If that means they can then land O’Brien then it would surely be a win-win for all parties.