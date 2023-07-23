Neil Warnock is continuing preparations for the new Championship season at Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers avoided relegation last season after a turbulent campaign which saw the dismissals of Danny Schofield and Mark Fotheringham before Warnock led the club to safety after his appointment in February.

Warnock won seven and drew four of his 16 games in charge to secure the club's second tier status and he has agreed a one-year deal to stay on at the John Smith's Stadium.

There have been a number of departures this summer, with the likes of Rolando Aarons, Romoney Critchlow, Matty Daly, Danny Grant, Florian Kamberi, Ryan Schofield and Tomas Vaclik departing at the end of their contracts, while Duane Holmes, Will Boyle and Etienne Camara have joined Preston North End, Wrexham and Udinese respectively.

With a number of other players facing an uncertain future at the club, we looked at who else could be heading out of the exit door in the remainder of the transfer window.

Who could Huddersfield Town look to move on in the next month?

Connor Mahoney

It has not worked out for winger Mahoney since his move from Millwall last summer.

Mahoney made just 10 appearances in all competitions last season, with most of his minutes coming as a substitute.

The 26-year-old has not featured since early February and he was not included in any of the matchday squads under Warnock.

Mahoney has shown his ability at Championship level previously with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Barnsley, Birmingham City and Millwall and he should have suitors if he is made available.

He is under contract at the John Smith's Stadium until 2024, but unless he can impress Warnock during pre-season, he could leave this summer.

Scott High

Midfielder High spent the first half of last season on loan at Rotherham United before being recalled by Town in January.

He was given a run in the team by Fotheringham after his return to West Yorkshire, but he made just four appearances after Warnock's appointment, frequently being left out of the squad altogether.

Camara's departure could open the door for High, but he faces competition from the likes of Jonathan Hogg, Brahima Diarra and David Kasumu in midfield.

The Scotland U21 international is a player with a lot of potential and the Terriers are unlikely to want to sell him, but at this stage of his career he would benefit from playing regular football, so another loan spell could be a possibility if he does not figure in Warnock's immediate plans.

Could Jordan Rhodes leave Huddersfield Town this summer?

Striker Rhodes is another player who struggled for game time under Warnock.

Rhodes made just four appearances following Warnock's arrival and after being moved from the number nine to the number 19 shirt, his future looks in doubt.

The 33-year-old, who scored six goals in 35 appearances in all competitions last season, is attracting interest from elsewhere, with League One side Derby County said to be interested.

Journalist Alan Nixon claims that Rhodes will be handed a surprise opportunity by Warnock during pre-season after being left out of the trip to the West Country.

Rhodes is reportedly not "pushing to leave" the John Smith's Stadium, but should he fail to perform or if the club were to bring in another striker, he could depart.