3 players facing an uncertain future at West Brom entering last few months of the season

With the Championship at a standstill, we have taken a look at THREE West Bromwich Albion player whose future looks uncertain heading into the final few months of the season.

Slaven Bilic has guided his Baggies side to the top two places of the Championship with nine games of the season to be played, with automatic promotion to the Premier League high on the agenda.

Performances as a whole have been good, whilst the individual performances of players at the Hawthorns have been key to their success.

Grady Diangana, Matheus Pereira, Hal Robson-Kanu and Jake Livermore have been particularly impressive – whilst the likes of Dara O’Shea, Sam Johnstone and Semi Ajayi have been consistently good.

With Premier League looking more and more likely as the season develops, Bilic will have some key decisions to make over the summer months.

With a number of decisions set to be made on transfers, we have looked into the future of THREE players who could be sweating over their career at the club come the summer months…

Rekeem Harper

Young academy graduate Harper has found playing time hard to come by this season under Bilic, despite the club seemingly desperate to agree a new deal with the midfielder last year.

Signing a new contract until 2022, Harper must have thought his future was bright at the Midlands-based club, but with just two starts and four substitute appearances – the youngster must now be thinking differently.

The chances of him playing next season in the Premier League seem slim then, meaning Harper may be loaned out to a side in the Championship.

Kenneth Zohore

Arriving at West Brom last summer, Zohore would have expected to be handed a lot more chances to impress, but the Danish striker has struggled.

Featuring from the start on five occasions, Zohore has also appeared ten times from the bench – but he has made very little impact, netting three times.

Hal Robson-Kanu is the preferred option for Bilic this term, whilst Charlie Austin is also waiting in the wings for a starting place.

With the Baggies set on Premier League football next season, it would seem that Zohore may be moved on.

Kyle Edwards

Young winger Edwards has had quite the chances to prove himself this season, making nine Championship starts and appearing 15 times from the bench.

Question marks have come about over a new deal with his current deal set to expire at the end of June, and negotiations are said to have stalled at present.

The big questions is whether or not the 22-year-old would gain ample playing time next term?