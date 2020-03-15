3 players facing an uncertain future at Nottingham Forest entering last few months of the season

With recent events causing a standstill in the Championship, we have taken a look at THREE players who could be facing an uncertain summer at Nottingham Forest.

Sabri Lamouchi’s hopes are fully on Forest gaining a promotion to the Premier League this season, and for the large part, his players have performed consistently well.

Sitting fifth in the play-off places at present, Forest look certain to gain a play-off place – although recent form has seen others catch up in the league standings.

Matty Cash has arguably been one of the best performers for Forest this term, whilst Lewis Grabban has been his typically clinical self in terms of goalscoring.

With Lamouchi keen to take his side to England’s top flight, the summer could prove to be very interesting for Forest as the Frenchman looks to bolster his squad.

But, who could be set for an exit from the City Ground….

Joao Carvalho

Despite being a mainstay in the Forest starting eleven last season, Portuguese playmaker Carvalho has found playing time hard to come by this season under Sabri Lamouchi.

Arriving at the City Ground in a £13.2m deal from Benfica, making him a marquee Championship signing at the time, so it is hard to understand exactly why he has dropped to the substitutes bench this season.

Nine starts and 13 substitute appearances has left many casting a doubt over Carvalho’s future, and it could be that Lamouchi opts to sign the 23-year-old to get some much needed funds for the summer.

John Bostock

Having spent time away from English football, Bostock made a move to Forest last summer from French side Toulouse.

The 28-year-old midfielder has been a largely absent figure however for Forest, making five appearances in the Championship.

Despite his minimal game time, Bostock has made an impression against Middlesbrough and Millwall of late – but the former Tottenham Hotspur youngster must now be thinking about the next steps in his career.

Carl Jenkinson

Former Arsenal man Carl Jenkinson has found playing time hard to come by, making four starts and one substitute appearance.

Joining Forest last summer on a permanent deal, Jenkinson has played second fiddle to Matty Cash due to the midfielder turned right-back’s form this season.

It remains highly doubtful that Jenkinson will get more playing time this term or next season – and that could lead to a change of plans this summer.