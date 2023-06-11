Derby County were dealt a blow after David McGoldrick signed for Notts County, ending his one-year stay at Pride Park.

The Rams will need to replace their talisman from last season after McGoldrick was announced as a Notts County player over the weekend. It's a transfer that has been rumbling since the Magpies were promoted back into the football league, with McGoldrick getting the chance to play for his boyhood club.

It will no doubt feel like a huge blow for Derby given their top scorer is leaving, but the pragmatic approach to the departure of McGoldrick is that Derby shouldn't be building a team around a 35-year-old if they want to win promotion next season.

Recruitment will be important, and signing several players who can contribute around double figures will be key.

Of McGoldricks 22 goals last season, four came against teams in the top half of League One, with 18 against teams in the bottom half. Nine of the 18 came against teams who finished in the bottom four, suggesting there is significant room for improvement.

McGoldrick will be missed, but Derby should be looking ahead to next season and look to replace him with three or four players who are capable of scoring double figures.

With that in mind, we've decided to take a look at three realistic targets Paul Warne could look to replace McGoldrick.

3 Who should Derby County target to replace David McGoldrick?

Ben House

Ben House has been in exceptional form for Lincoln City and has proven to be a handful for defenders in his first full campaign in League One.

The 23-year-old scored 12 league goals last season and is seen as a hardworking forward player with plenty of potential to grow. His shot conversion rate of 27% was higher than that of Jonson Clarke-Harris, Conor Chaplin and McGoldrick which suggests he's a clinical player.

If playing in a team that creates chances for him, there's potential there to score more than the 12 he registered during the 22/23 season.

2 Would Sam Nombe from Exeter City be a suitable replacement for McGoldrick?

Exeter City forward Sam Nombe was a revelation for the Grecians last season, scoring 15 and providing seven assists. With those numbers, Nombe has proven that he has the abiltiy to be clinical, as well as lay on chances for his teammates.

The former MK Dons striker was a standout player last season in League One and at 24, he's got his peak years ahead of him. The forward is seemingly going from strength to strength and will be looking to continue his progress into next season, having hit 23 goals over the last two years.

Nombe is in the final year of his contract, having signed a three-year-deal in 2021 when he joined Exeter, meaning Derby could look to pounce for the promising forward.

1 Has Danny Ward signed a new deal with Huddersfield Town?

Danny Ward would be a suitable option as a replacement for McGoldrick. He's currently in talks with the Terriers over a new deal, but he could be persuaded by a move to Derby now McGoldrick has departed.

Ward is a hard-working forward with quality and has shown that he can be a reliable source of goals for teams over the years. He's an unselfish player which fits the criteria Warne will be looking for in a striker and with nine goal contributions in a poor Huddersfield team last season, he's still got plenty to offer.

When he's been fit and a first team regular, Ward has managed double figure goal tallies as shown in the 2013/14, 2016/17 and 2021/22 seasons.

Warne will need to replace McGoldrick's experience and leadership and Ward will provide just that as well as bringing quality, unselfish play.