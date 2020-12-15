3 players Derby County should consider after Wayne Rooney transfer admission

Wayne Rooney has confirmed that he has made plans for the transfer window, as he revealed he wants at least one new striker in at Derby County.

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Rams right now, with Sheikh Khaled’s proposed takeover still not finalised.

With that in mind, there is a worry about how that will impact the club in the upcoming transfer window. And, whilst Rooney offered no update on the takeover, he did tell Derbyshire Live that he has been working with the recruitment team identifying targets, with adding more goals a priority.

Here we look at THREE realistic options that should be on Derby’s radar…

Keinan Davis

The Aston Villa target man is struggling for game time with the Premier League side, so a loan would be best for his development.

Even though he doesn’t have the best goalscoring record, the striker is excellent with his back to goal. That could make him the ideal focal point for this Derby side that have a lot of talent in the attacking midfield positions.

Glenn Murray

Given Derby’s position, they may not want to take any risks in the New Year, meaning Glenn Murray is an attractive option.

He has scored goals throughout his career and could be the experienced figure the Rams need up top. His loan at Watford hasn’t worked out, and he is set to be available in January.

Charlie Austin

Another safe option would be Austin, who is at West Brom.

Slaven Bilic clearly isn’t a huge fan of the striker, as he has barely played this season. So, the player may welcome a switch and he would get game time at Pride Park.

He is the sort of finisher that the team needs to climb up the table.