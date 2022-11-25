3 players Coventry City should target to replace Viktor Gyokeres if he leaves

Viktor Gyokeres has once again been in scintillating form for Coventry City which unfortunately for them will attract attention from big clubs.

Gyokeres’ form has been exceptional this season as he has once again proven to be an essential player for the Sky Blues. He’s scored nine goals this season with his being vital in Coventry’s efforts to rise up the Championship table.

That form has undoubtedly attracted the attention of bigger clubs willing to spend to bring in the striker and with January right around the corner, speculation is starting to gather.

With Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham all sniffing around the Swedish international, it’s inevitably prompted the Sky Blues to offer him a new contract.

Whether or not he signs a new deal, or if he does depart in January, it would be a surprise to see Coventry not already drawing up a shortlist of targets to look at should Gyokeres leave the CBS Arena.

Here, we take a look at three players Coventry should be looking at in case that happens.

14 quiz questions about historic Coventry City moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 Who did Coventry defeat in the 1987 FA Cup final? Arsenal Chelsea Tottenham West Ham

Chiedozie Ogbene

Ogbene has been in fine form for Rotherham United this season, scoring five goals in 16 games for Mat Taylor’s side.

Whilst he isn’t as prolific as Gyokeres, Ogbene does boast a similar profile to the 23-year-old. He averages 1.6 dribbles per game according to WhoScored, which is just 0.3 off Gyokeres. Interestingly, he draws more fouls than Gyokeres as well which will no doubt prove vital in the final third as a way of creating more chances in dangerous areas.

Ogbene’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season and is more than likely set to depart the Millers than sign a new deal, which should prompt Coventry to throw a bid and test the waters.

Aaron Collins

The Bristol Rovers forward has displayed versatility and a knack for scoring goals in League One this season. He currently has ten for the season, carrying on his impressive form from League Two.

His ability to drive and commit defenders, as well as pace to run in behind will be a major boost to a team that lacks a spark is frighteningly similar to the skillset of Gyokeres, with Collins adding goals to his game as well.

He’s proved himself at League One level and his trajectory may even take the 25-year-old further as he enters his prime years.

Nathan Broadhead

Broadhead has been unfortunate due to injuries. He’s currently on loan from Everton, but at 23, he needs to find a permanent home.

Broadhead would offer versatility, dribbling potential as well as an ability to be dangerous in and around the box and would prove the perfect strike partner alongside Matty Godden once he’s fit again.

Coventry took a chance on Gyokeres and will more than likely need to do the same again if they’re not willing to part with big money for a replacement.