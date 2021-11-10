3 players Chris Wilder should be targeting for Middlesbrough in the January transfer window

Chris Wilder is preparing for his first game in charge of Middlesbrough when they take on Millwall in ten days time.

The new boss has already commented on the quality that some of his squad has, but, like any new manager, he will be eager to make his own mark on the team when the January window comes around.

It’s clear to most observers that this Boro group is lacking in key areas and Wilder will surely be backed by the owner in the New Year.

And, here we look at THREE players he should target…

Chris Basham

It’s perhaps lazy to say he will look at former players, but Wilder enjoyed so much success at Sheffield United and Basham was crucial to that, so why wouldn’t he want to work with someone he knows, rates and trusts again?

Boro are desperately short on defensive options and Basham isn’t always featuring at Bramall Lane, so a reunion with Wilder might suit all parties.

Djed Spence

This will be an easy deal for Wilder to do as Boro have the option to recall Spence from his loan at Nottingham Forest in the January window and they’d be crazy not to trigger it.

If Wilder is planning on setting up with a back three, he has the perfect man for the right wing-back role in Spence. He is a constant attacking threat and has shown with Forest that he can flourish in that position.

Oli McBurnie

Another former player, McBurnie could be exactly what Boro need in that he has shown in the past that he can score goals at this level.

Like Basham, his time under Slavisa Jokanovic isn’t exactly going to plan, so Wilder may be keen to go back for a player he was convinced to spend big on in the past.