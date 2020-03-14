3 players Charlton must make a call on over potential summer exit

Charlton Athletic continue to fight relegation from the Championship, as they sit in the bottom three with just nine games left until the end of the season.

It has proved to be a season of difficulties on and off the pitch for the Addicks, but remaining in the Championship is the priority for Lee Bowyer’s side.

That means calling on their most important players. However, some key members of the first-team dressing room have a decision to make in the summer with regards to their future at the club and their contract.

Here, we take a look at three players the club need to make a call on this summer…

Lyle Taylor

There has been drama surrounding Taylor’s future at Charlton since the start of the campaign, and with just over three months until his current deal at The Valley ends, no development has been made on tying him down to a new deal.

Although there were offers made to him earlier on this season, the forward decided to turn them down.

Now the situation off the field between the club’s board members has made things more challenging, but the Addicks will hope to keep one of their best players on the box, but time is now running out.

Chris Solly

The long-serving Charlton defender also sees his current deal expire this summer, and has been struggling to force his way into the first-team in recent months.

He has failed to make the matchday squad since the start of January, as he has fallen down the pecking order at the club.

Despite being awarded a testimonial last summer, and being a loyal servant and one-club man, Charlton have a decision to make on whether it is best to move the 29-year-old on.

Can you get full marks on this Charlton quiz?

1 of 13 How many points did Charlton achieve in the 2012/13 season? 59 61 63 65

Adam Matthews

Matthews has been the man to take Solly’s place on the right-side of defence, but likewise, the Welshman’s deal runs out in the summer.

Although he only joined the club before the start of the season on a free transfer from Sunderland, discussions about a contract extension should really be getting underway.

He has been impressive for the Addicks this term, making a total of 21 appearances.