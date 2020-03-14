3 players Brentford must make a call on over potential summer exit

With Brentford moving into a new stadium next season and targeting promotion to the Premier League, it is likely the club will once again look to bolster their squad this summer.

Despite the sale of the important Ezri Konsa and Romaine Sawyers last summer, Thomas Frank added quality through the likes of Bryan Mbuemo, Christian Norgaard and Pontus Jansson.

The additions have certainly made an impact and Brentford currently sit fourth in the Championship table, 10 points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

The West London club can still secure a place in the Premier League via the playoffs of course and whether they are fighting for promotion or survival next season, decisions need to be taken over some of the existing players.

Here, we look at three current players that the club must take a decision on this summer.

Henrik Dalsgaard

The Danish international extended his contract until the summer of 2021 in November, but question marks remain about his long-term future.

Turning 31 in July, he is one of the older members of this youthful Brentford squad and plays in a position the club should be looking to strengthen in.

The choice will probably come down to selling him this summer, losing him on a bosman a year later or offering him another new deal, with the club’s strategy likely determined by their recruitment in the position.

Emiliano Marcondes

Another play whose contract expires at the end of next season, Marcondes’ situation will be determined to a large extent by his willingness to fight for his place.

The Dane went on loan during the first half of the season but has impressed on his return and at the age of 24 still has plenty of time to improve.

The Bees have plenty of options in midfield, as well as youth prospects Jan Zamburek and Dru Yearwood emerging, but given Marcondes’ ability Frank will have to consider extending his current deal.

Kamohelo Mokotjo

A regular for the past two seasons, a knee ligament injury and added competition has limited him to just 14 league starts this term.

Out of contract in the summer it remains to be seen whether he will be granted a new deal, especially when you consider his age and injury situation.

However, he has been a solid performer well called upon and can add something from a deeper role next season.