3 players Brentford could use to tempt Nottingham Forest into potential Brennan Johnson sale

Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson remains a player highly in demand ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The Wales international spent last season on loan in League One with Lincoln City, scoring 13 goals across all competitions for the Imps as they reached the play-off final.

The 20-year-old is now back at Forest and has impressed in pre-season under Chris Hughton, scoring a brace against Crewe Alexandra in last week’s friendly.

The likes of Leicester City, Leeds United and Brentford have all been linked with Johnson this summer, with Brentford already having a £3.5million bid turned down, as per the Athletic.

Now, according to Alan Nixon, the Bees are ready to up their bid to £6million, with the club also contemplating a potential player-plus-cash deal.

This sort of deal could appeal to Forest, who are still yet to add to their squad since the arrival of goalkeeper Ethan Horvath and are needing to raise funds this summer.

Here, we take a look at three players Brentford could look to include in a deal to try and get Forest to bid farewell to Johnson…

Joel Valencia

Valencia joined Brentford from Piast Gliwice in the summer, arriving on a four-year deal for a reported fee of £1.8million.

The Ecuadorian winger has since made only 24 appearances for the Bees, and spent last season on loan in Poland with Legia Warsaw.

After making only 12 appearances for the Polish side, failing to score or register a single assist, the 26-year-old is now hoping for a more positive campaign.

It is unlikely that Valencia will be a regular starter for Brentford in the Premier League, however, and a move away could be on the cards.

Forest are in need of a new winger following Sammy Ameobi, Luke Freeman and Anthony Knockaert’s departures, and he would be a ready-made replacement for Johnson, too.

Halil Dervisoglu

Dervisoglu arrived at Brentford in 2020, penning a pre-contract move from Sparta Rotterdam and signing a four-and-a-half year contract.

The Turkish winger has since made nine appearances for the Bees, scoring one goal and registering one assist for the West London side.

Last season, Dervisoglu spent time on loan with FC Twente, featuring 10 times, and then Galatasaray, featuring 12 times and scoring three goals.

The 21-year-old could now do with settling in England, and perhaps a loan move to the City Ground could be something which appeals to both sides.

Charlie Goode

Whilst Goode plays in a completely different position to Johnson, he could also be seen as a much-needed signing due to speculation surrounding Joe Worrall.

Worrall, like Johnson, is attracting plenty of interest and could leave the City Ground before the transfer window closes next month.

Goode joined Brentford from Northampton Town last summer, after helping the Cobblers win promotion from League Two in 2019/20.

The commanding centre-half failed to make an impact in West London last term, though, making only eight appearances in the Championship.

Brentford have since signed Kristoffer Ajer from Celtic upon their promotion to the Premier League, so Goode’s game time could be limited.