Birmingham City have a few factors working in their favour this summer.

Firstly, Jobe Bellingham's sale to Sunderland has helped generate some revenue for the Midlands side and that money could have boosted John Eustace's summer budget.

Jude Bellingham's move to Real Madrid and the windfall received from that will also help Birmingham to ensure they can both spend a decent amount in the transfer market and ensure they remain within the EFL's financial rules too.

And finally, they have been taken over, which could allow them to feel a bit extra if their new owners are feeling generous.

Do Birmingham City need to sell other players this summer?

They may also need to cash in on some other players aside from Jobe Bellingham, not just to generate revenue for them, but also to reduce their wage bill, something that will help Eustace to ensure that he can bring in the players he wants.

Player trading has to be spot on at Birmingham if they want to build on what was a respectable first campaign under their current manager - and offloading those who are surplus to requirements could be key to that.

Who could Birmingham City look to sell within the next month?

We have selected three players that the Blues could look to move on before the middle of August.

Neil Etheridge

The goalkeeper is reportedly on £23,000-per-week and for that reason alone, the Blues will surely be looking to offload him in the coming weeks.

That could free up space on the wage bill to not just bring one player in, but perhaps two or three, and that could end up making all the difference for Birmingham in their quest to build on a solid 2022/23 season.

John Ruddy looks set to be the Blues' number-one stopper again and Birmingham probably won't have any trouble recruiting a backup option if Etheridge was sold, so it would make sense for the club to offload the latter.

The Philippines international will surely want to play as much football as possible next season after failing to overtake Ruddy in the pecking order last term, so it wouldn't be a shock if he's prepared to take a major pay decrease to secure a move away.

Ivan Sunjic

Spending last season out on loan at Hertha Berlin, it would be a surprise to see him become a key part of Eustace's plans for next season.

Although Harlee Dean managed to revive his career at St Andrew's before his departure, Sunjic is probably on a sizeable wage and the Blues may be open to selling him so they can fund moves for other midfielders.

Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to live up to expectations during his time at St Andrew's and for the sake of all parties, it's probably best that he moves on before the summer window closes.

His contract expires next year, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Birmingham are open to offloading him for a very small fee. Or he could potentially go out on loan again if it means his wages are paid by another club for the 2024/25 season.

Sam Cosgrove

If he's fit, Cosgrove is another player Blues will want to sell considering he hasn't made a big impact in the Midlands.

Recording 12 goals in 40 competitive appearances for Plymouth Argyle last season, he has done enough to put himself in the shop window but it's unclear whether he would be a good addition in the second tier.

Former loan club Plymouth could benefit from having another forward at their disposal and with the player performing reasonably well under Steven Schumacher, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see him return to Devon.

If he doesn't, other clubs may be sniffing around him.