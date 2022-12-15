It’s an important time of year for many clubs as they start to draw up plans for January but it might just be bigger for Derby County.

The transfer window represents a time for several clubs to strengthen their sides with Derby perhaps in a more unique and desperate situation to other sides.

Administration decimated the club with a reset needed last summer and the club recruited well, but are still seemingly short in several areas.

Warne has reiterated his stance and thoughts on the transfer window and with restrictions in place at the club after their administration, it will be a tough window to move players in.

The Rams are unable to spend money on fees and are limited in what they can offer wages so will be reliant on loan deals and free transfers. They’ve had success with the likes of James Collins arriving at Pride Park on a free transfer with a similar type of deal potentially being pursued with other players.

With that in mind, here are three players Derby could realistically target this January and why they’re needed.

Adam Idah

The 21-year-old has recently returned from a knee injury and has played just six minutes of football so far this season. He’s at an age where regular football would benefit him massively and with his ability to play as a striker or winger, he could offer several options for Warne.

Norwich hold Idah in high regard and Derby are after a forward with more presence and experience with Will Osula and Lewis Dobbin struggling.

Idah brings Premier League and Championship experience and loan move could be the catalyst for his career at a promotion chasing club with high expectations.

Lewie Coyle

Coyle has been a key figure for Hull this season but finds himself on the periphery after the arrival of Cyrus Christie. He’s not started a game since October and has been used sparingly since.

With Hull needing to reshape their squad after a huge recruitment drive in the summer and arrival of Liam Rosenior, it could prompt a departure for Coyle.

Coyle has promotion winning experience from League One and will give Derby a natural right back and with the Rosenior factor as well, it could leave the door open for the Rams to swoop in.

Interestingly, Coyle is out of contract at the end of the season which may well prompt an exit this January.

Massimo Luongo

Derby are lacking bite and aggression in the midfield which is seeing them struggling to dominate the middle third in certain games.

Massimo Luongo offers experience, aggression and energy in a midfield desperately needing those specific skills.

Luongo was signed earlier in the season by Boro but is yet to play a game and a move in January seems likely. With Derby desperate for a midfielder, Luongo could be the ideal option for Warne.